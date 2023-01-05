KORE Delivers IoT SAFE Solution for Massive IoT Use Cases with AWS

Delivering secure, global IoT device connectivity, deployment, and management at scale

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify deploying, managing, and securing massive IoT solutions.

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE (PRNewsfoto/KORE Wireless) (PRNewswire)

An expanding set of use cases are broadening the segment of Massive IoT, wherein organizations can implement widespread use of connected devices to drive efficiencies, optimize operations, and monitor conditions in industries including logistics, industrial, fleet, healthcare, agriculture, energy, utilities, and more.

With myriad network connectivity technologies, and widespread and oftentimes remote or hard-to-reach devices, the security risks can be heightened. KORE has introduced its OmniSIM™ SAFE using AWS IoT Core to decrease security challenges associated with global Massive IoT and large-scale IoT deployments.

The KORE OmniSIM SAFE connectivity solution is an innovative eSIM approach that uses the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) IoT SIM Applet For Secure End-2-End (SAFE) standard. This standard enables device manufacturers and IoT providers to use the SIM as a root of trust to protect IoT data communications. This enables a standardized, device-level approach to security.

AWS IoT Core connects with the SIM to simplify secure device provisioning and management, as well as message routing to AWS services. From deployment to management, this is a holistic approach to widespread device security and dovetails with Massive IoT, because the KORE OmniSIM SAFE supports zero-touch provisioning – pairing device to cloud with minimal physical intervention.

"IoT is positioned to grow exponentially through this decade as organizations seek ways to optimize and streamline operations. An estimated 75 billion devices are expected to be connected by 2030, but with those connected devices comes a unique set of challenges," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "IoT security can be an area of concern across industries due to a lack of standardization and a fragmented ecosystem – this broadened landscape of devices exposes more security attack surfaces in kind. We are proud to deliver innovation in IoT security by using AWS."

KORE first launched its OmniSIM SAFE solution working with Energy Web, a nonprofit organization focused on building open-source software to accelerate the energy transition. The Energy Web stack enables enterprises to build and operate production-grade applications by leveraging decentralized technologies. One of the significant aims of Energy Web is to lower the use of carbon to meet global decarbonization targets.

"We are incredibly proud of KORE's leadership in the eSIM space and could not be more excited about the power of their technology powered by AWS and the Energy Web stack," said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web Foundation. "We are on the cusp of a digital revolution for energy systems across the world; technologies like these must be deployed at scale in order for governments and corporations around the world to achieve decarbonization targets by 2030."

The participation of multiple organizations to simplify the use of IoT is the next evolution of how this technology is adopted.

"It is critical for end-to-end IoT security that devices are provisioned with individual, unique security credentials that are securely stored with the device. The logistics of managing the provisioning of large fleets of IoT devices can be complex for customers and not all IoT devices may offer secure on-device storage for credentials," said Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS. "We are excited to offer our AWS IoT Core customers a holistic approach to IoT security."

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About Energy Web

Energy Web is a global, member-driven nonprofit accelerating the low-carbon, customer-centric energy transition by unleashing the potential of open-source, digital technologies. We enable any energy asset, owned by any customer, to participate in any energy market. The Energy Web Chain — the world's first enterprise-grade, public blockchain tailored to the energy sector — anchors our tech stack. For more information, visit https://www.energyweb.org/.

KORE Media Contact:

Alisa Moloney

KORE

Email: amoloney@korewireless.com

KORE Investor Contact:

Charley Brady

KORE

Email: Investors@korewireless.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections of market opportunity and related expectations and statements regarding KORE's competitive position. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, KORE specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KORE Wireless