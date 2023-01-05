LBI Limited offers Walter Payton's long lost 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S

PONTIAC, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBI Limited, specialists in the sales, brokerage, and collection management of collectible vehicles offers the 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S believed to have been once owned by the legendary football hall-of-famer, Walter Payton. Payton played for the Chicago Bears for a remarkable 13 seasons, collecting numerous accolades and leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1986. He was given the car in 1984 by his shoe sponsor, KangaROOS, after breaking the National Football League's all-time rushing record.

As it sits today- The 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S once owned by Walter Payton (PRNewswire)

This car is 1 of only 38 Lamborghini 5000 S examples that came to the US. Furthermore, it is 1 of only 2 which originally wore the stunning color combination of Blu Acapulco over Champagne interior as exemplified in the KangaROOS advertising photos of Payton standing next to his beautiful Italian sports car. Payton was widely known for his iconic Countach which wore the license plate "WP 34." He would routinely be seen driving the Countach around the Chicago area often at speeds that found him in trouble with the law more than once!

The Ex-Walter Payton Countach is available for the first time in many years and carries an asking price of $675,000. It can be viewed in-person at LBI Limited's Pontiac, MI Showroom or online at LBILimited.com.

Website: https://lbilimited.com/offerings/1983-lamborghini-countach-5000s/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lbilimited

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LBILimited

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/LBILimited

CONTACT: info@lbilimited.com

"Sweetness" standing next to his Countach 5000 S. (PRNewswire)

LBI Limited - Specialists in the sales, brokerage, and collection management of collectible vehicles (PRNewsfoto/LBI Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LBI Limited