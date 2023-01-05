LG Display Unveils Third-Generation OLED TV Panel at CES 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its third-generation OLED TV panel at CES 2023. Based on 'META Technology,' the company's newest OLED TV panel delivers the ultimate picture quality.

LG Display's META Technology (PRNewswire)

LG Display's newly-unveiled META Technology comprises a 'Micro Lens Array' that maximizes light emission from the OLED panel and 'META Booster,' a brightness-enhancing algorithm. Based on META Technology, the company's latest OLED displays achieve 60 percent brighter images and 30 percent wider viewing angles than conventional OLED displays, on top of improved energy efficiency.

The company's all-new META technology follows 'EX Technology,' the second-generation OLED TV panel technology that LG Display introduced last year which uses deuterium and personalized algorithms to enhance brightness by up to 30 percent compared to its predecessor. The company further strengthens its technological leadership in the large-sized OLED panel industry by presenting its cutting-edge META Technology, the culmination of LG Display's 10 years of OLED innovation.

With its innovative META Technology, LG Display redefines TV picture quality once again by achieving 2,100-nit peak brightness, the highest level of any TV display on the market today. By adding even more brightness to the already impressive picture quality and perfect black of OLED, META Technology realizes the intense and precise color expression that captivates viewers by blurring the lines between virtual and reality.

The key to LG Display's META Technology is the 'Micro Lens Array,' a layer of micrometer-sized convex lenses that maximizes light emission from the OLED panel and enhances energy efficiency by 22 percent compared to that of the same brightness. With this technology, LG Display became the first panel maker to resolve the lingering issue of light being reflected back into the panel and being lost, which restricted the maximum brightness.

LG Display's third-generation 77-inch 4K OLED TV panel based on META technology has a total of 42.4 billion micro lenses, approximately 5,117 micro lenses per pixel, which work to emit even the lost light due to internal reflections to produce the clearest and most detailed pictures.

'META Booster,' LG Display's exclusive brightness-enhancing algorithm, improves both screen brightness and color expression by analyzing and adjusting the brightness of each scene in real time. This innovative algorithm enhances HDR (High Dynamic Range), which represents brighter lights and deeper darks, to express more detailed and vivid images with the most accurate color expression to date.

In addition, the third-generation OLED panel based on META technology delivers the widest viewing angles among all existing TV panels. LG Display has improved the angle that brightness halves when compared to maximum brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in a wide viewing angle of 160 degrees which delivers accurate pictures at any angle without image distortion.

LG Display will initially apply its META Technology to its 55-, 65-, 77-inch 4K and 77-, 88-inch 8K OLED TV panels, with the aim of extending it to all lineups down the road. By doing so, the company is dedicated to strengthening its OLED leadership in the premium TV market and enhancing its global reputation in the OLED industry.

"The successful development of our superior 'META Technology' evolves the image quality of OLED TVs to a new, unparalleled level," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. "We will continue to lead the OLED TV market by expanding the ultra-premium OLED sector and strengthening our competitiveness with the best picture quality and most diverse lineups ever assembled."

