Naver Completes Acquisition of Poshmark

SEONGNAM, South Korea and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naver Corp. (KRX: 035420) ("Naver"), Korea's largest internet company, today announced the completion of its previously-announced acquisition of Poshmark, Inc. ("Poshmark").

With the completion of the transaction, Naver and Poshmark together will create a global player in online fashion re-commerce by combining Poshmark's unique discovery-based social shopping platform and deeply engaged community with Naver's technological prowess in upleveling the e-commerce experience. As the definitive brand for fashion in the United States, Poshmark accelerates Naver's strategy to build a global e-commerce community portfolio to capture growth in large untapped markets around the world. Poshmark benefits from Naver's leading technology, expertise in Asia, and successful track record of backing e-commerce platforms globally.

Together, the companies expect to increase purchase conversion rates, deepen user engagement, create an industry leader in livestreaming commerce, and enhance the unique relationship- and discovery-based experiences that are driving fast-growing re-commerce verticals.

Sooyeon Choi, CEO of Naver, said, "We're thrilled to close the transaction and welcome Poshmark to the Naver family, creating the strongest platform for powering communities and re-fashioning commerce. I'm confident Naver's leading technology in search, AI recommendation, and e-commerce tools will enhance the user experience for the Poshmark community and create additional value for all our stakeholders. Naver and Poshmark will immediately be well-positioned to compete globally in the future and benefit from C2C as a major revenue source."

Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Naver and continue evolving the future of shopping in an engaging and sustainable way. As a part of Naver, we'll benefit from their financial resources, significant technology capabilities, and leading presence across Asia to expand our platform and enhance our user experience. I'm proud of what our team has built and look forward to seeing Poshmark employees benefit from being part of a larger, global organization who shares our values and vision around content, community, and empowerment."

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Poshmark common stock ceased trading and has been delisted from the NASDAQ. As previously announced, Poshmark will continue to operate under its existing brand, as well as maintain its employee base, Poshmark community, and headquarters in Redwood City, California.

About Naver

Founded in 1999, Naver is Korea's oldest surviving start-up and today the country's largest internet company. Naver operates Korea's No.1 search engine and largest e-commerce platform, and is a leading provider of fintech services, digital content and cloud services to a global community. Naver cultivates a culture of 'Founder-type leaders' who continue to launch innovative mobile applications, including LINE (Japan's No.1 messaging app), Zepeto and Webtoons.

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit newsroom.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Snapchat.

