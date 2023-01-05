Seal Rock Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced that Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Biotech Showcase 2023, taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco. McDonnell will review clinical and preclinical data for the company's lead clinical candidate, SRT-015, a second-generation apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of alcoholic hepatitis, NASH, and other liver diseases. The presentation will also introduce the Company's newest pipeline asset, SRT-055, a novel ASK1/LRRK2 dual kinase inhibitor series for treatment of Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle, WA focused on developing a platform of well-validated first-in or best-in-class kinase inhibitors.Its lead clinical indication is NASH while the company’s R&D pipeline offers additional compelling high unmet need disease opportunities, including alcoholic hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com. (PRNewsfoto/Seal Rock Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Seal Rock Therapeutics: First-in-class Kinase Inhibitors for Major Unmet Medical Needs

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. PST

Location/Track: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Access: Following the live presentation, a replay will be available on the News page of the Seal Rock website at https://www.sealrocktx.com/news.

Seal Rock will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings at the Biotech Showcase from January 9 to 11, 2023.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities.

About Seal Rock Therapeutics

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle focused on developing first-in or best-in-class treatments for severe diseases with limited or no available therapies. Seal Rock is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successful drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company's lead product candidate, SRT-015, is a highly optimized, first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor. Seal Rock is also developing a preclinical-stage brain-penetrant ASK1/LRRK2 dual kinase inhibitor for treatment of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

Julie@rathbuncomm.com

206-769-9219

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seal Rock Therapeutics