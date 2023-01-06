Andy Martin and Meredith Williams Appointed to Executive Leadership Team at AmericanAg™

SCHAUMBURG, Ill, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced two important changes to its Executive Leadership Team, effective February 1, 2023.

AmericanAg logo (PRNewsfoto/American Agricultural Insurance Company) (PRNewswire)

Andy Martin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Farm Bureau® Client Relations. In this role, he will lead the Farm Bureau® Client Relations department, formerly known as Business Development, which serves and supports the company's Farm Bureau® insurance company clients. He will be assuming the position currently held by Doug Schmid, who is transitioning to the role of Special Vice President and Account Executive.

Andy joined AmericanAg™ as a Casualty Treaty Underwriting Manager in 2014, after 15 years in various claims and underwriting functions at COUNTRY Financial. He was appointed Vice President of Claims in 2016, and Vice President and Account Executive in 2019. Andy graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in finance.

Meredith Williams has been named Senior Vice President of Reinsurance Strategy and Placement at AmericanAg™. He will be at the leadership of a newly created department charged with developing and executing the company's reinsurance strategy and overseeing portfolio placement.

Meredith has served as Vice President of Ceded Re at AmericanAg™ since 2016. Previous roles have included Reinsurance Manager at Old Republic Insurance Company, Vice President of Reinsurance at Zurich American Insurance Company, and Partner at TigerRisk Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in actuarial science from the University of Iowa.

"I am delighted to welcome Andy and Meredith to our Executive Leadership Team," said Andrew Boris, Executive Vice President and CEO of AmericanAg™. "Their experience, knowledge and industry relationships will make the company stronger and place it in a better position to identify and deliver on a comprehensive long-term strategy for success."

About AmericanAg™

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

CONTACT:

Katherine Woslager

Director of Marketing

kwoslager@aaic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Agricultural Insurance Company