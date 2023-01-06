Introducing FLOM the Un-Social Messenger

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing FLOM the Un-Social network messenger, this new rival network to traditional social media platforms, is here to revolutionize the way people connect online. With a focus on creating valuable connections with both old and new friends, the FLOM Un-Social messenger offers a refreshing alternative to networks that often connect users with strangers and can lead to cyberbullying, anxiety, and privacy issues.

By mimicking the real world of contacts with expressly approved symbiotic communication, the FLOM model avoids these common problems associated with traditional social networks. And with the ability for all content on the platform to be monetized, creators from all around the world can earn money for sharing their work. This includes musicians, artists, writers, podcasters, software developers, and designers, who can set up membership tiers with different perks for their supporters.

But FLOM isn't just about making money. It's also about building exclusive communities and safe spaces where users can share with close family and friends. These communities, called "tribes," allow users to share content that is never shared with the rest of the world. And with a marketplace for account holders to sell goods and services exclusively to their tribes, communities, or the public, it's a great opportunity for children with parental consent to hone their pitching and sales skills.

The classifieds feature on FLOM is also a standout feature, allowing users to buy, sell, and trade items and services locally in a way similar to platforms like Craigslist and eBay. But what sets this Un-Social network apart is the ability to reach out to online sellers in real-time using the voice and text chat feature.

And with Un-Social "Expo," users can create and share short videos with the primary goal of receiving appreciation for the time and effort they put into their craft. They can even earn money directly from supporters, making it all worth the effort as they share their work with a global audience.

Un-Social is a term created by Qrios, Inc the creators of the FLOM platform and it is used to describe a person on a network without a traditional social network model. And with the goal of disrupting the traditional social industry, Un-Social networks offer valuable, multicultural, transparent, and multigenerational options where everyone has the ability to earn a living from the platform. Don't miss out on the future – join and become Un-Social today at https://messenger.flom.co.

