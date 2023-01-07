Goldfish Swim School Launches Campaign Celebrating Life's Golden Moments All Year Long

'Golden Years' Campaign Encourages All to Actualize Dreams, Promote Positivity and Provide 'Finspiration' Year-round; Monthly and End-of-the Year Community Giveback Equals Up to More than $35,000 in FREE Swim Lessons!

TROY, Mich., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year provides the opportunity to start fresh, to reach new heights (or depths!), meet goals and achieve success, all while making GOLDEN memories along the way. In an effort to make 2023 a GOLDEN year, Goldfish Swim School has launched Their Golden Years are Here!®, a new national brand awareness campaign highlighting the life lessons learned in and out of the water. Goldfish will support the campaign with television ads, social and digital media, in-school promotion and pre-designed calendars for kids, families and team members to fill in as a way to help encourage them to visualize dreams, set and achieve goals, celebrate accomplishments and feel finspired all year long!

"While the golden years traditionally refers to the time following retirement, we see the golden years as the time at Goldfish, when people are together making memories and building life skills, both in and out of the water," said Jenny McCuiston, visionary and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School, who also has a background in early childhood development, is a mom of four, and has made it her life mission to bring awareness to the importance of water safety and developmental benefits of swim lessons. "While our mission will always be water safety and proactive efforts to decrease drowning rates, the Golden Years brand campaign lets us highlight the importance and additional benefit of swim lessons beyond the lessons in the pool, and our dedication to helping our communities make BIG waves and live happy and healthy lives in 2023 and beyond."

Available at Goldfish Swim School locations, or downloadable online, the Goldfish Golden Years calendars were created to support the campaign and be a visible, trackable resource for kids, Goldfish families and team members to use to help stay organized, motivated and inspired each month to have a GOLDEN year. The calendars are to be used as a monthly planner to celebrate life's golden moments throughout the year, and will include a section at the top to write a monthly goal, something exciting to look forward to and a 'finspirational' quote from Bubbles, the brand's mascot. Families, kids and team members will be invited to share their monthly manifestations on social media– Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok – using #GoldfishGoldenYears, for the chance to win prizes.

"With goals being 42 percent more likely to be accomplished if written down, these calendars help both children and adults learn to plan, monitor and stay organized and motivated to experience and celebrate a year of accomplishments," said Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center and official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "This written and visible approach to dreaming and achieving supports Goldfish's commitment to helping communities raise healthy, happy little humans and provide its team members with professional development."

Throughout the year-long campaign, Goldfish Swim School will celebrate and share monthly manifestations at random, with surprise and delight prizes, as well as will award the following monthly and end-of-the-year prizes:

One winner a month will win a GOLDEN year of free swim lessons, with the nearest Goldfish Swim School to each winner also receiving an additional year of free swim lessons to give to a deserving child in their community. Total monthly giveaways over the year equals up to more than $35,000 in FREE swim lessons!

Every other month, one Goldfish team member will win $1,000 to put towards their dreams and goals.

At the end of the year, two grand prizes will be awarded – one to a child that includes an award package of $2,023 to put toward achieving their dreams, one year of free swim lessons and a swag box aligning with their dreams, and a similar award package to a team member that includes a cash prize, plus additional GOLDEN prize items.

"We're so excited to launch this campaign and celebrate life's golden moments with our swimmers, families and team members," said McCuiston. "Whether you're learning, teaching, watching or working, your Golden Years are here! The Goldfish Golden Years calendars campaign will help manifest monthly aspirations, promote positivity and celebrate the pool of possibilities that 2023 brings!"

While Goldfish Swim School teaches nearly 200,000 children each week, the brand has evolved into so much more than a place for children to learn to swim. Each school becomes ingrained and involved in its community – helping children gain confidence, meet friends and make BIG waves in life. As Goldfish Swim School continues to grow, it remains committed to going above and beyond with every detail to create a GOLDEN Experience!

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

