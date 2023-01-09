Deloitte's Washington National Tax Practice Names Capitol Hill Tax and Policy Veteran Anna Taylor as Deputy Managing Principal of Tax Policy Group

Former Director of Economic Policy, Tax and Trade Counsel to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will bring strategic insights crucial to helping clients navigate the murky waters of a divided government

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Anna Taylor — former tax and economic policy principal advisor to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — has joined Deloitte's Washington National Tax practice as the deputy managing principal of the Tax Policy Group. With nearly two decades of Capitol Hill experience, Taylor has a keen understanding of current legislative dynamics, as well as factors and barriers to legislative success.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

"Deloitte's capabilities will be enhanced now that Anna Taylor has joined our team as the deputy managing principal of the Tax Policy Group," said Banks Edwards, managing partner, Washington National Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Anna's experience and perspective will provide our clients with timely insights into the tax policy making process on Capitol Hill. She has worked collaboratively and is respected by members and staff on both sides of the political aisle, and we look forward to her nuanced and thoughtful analysis."

"I am excited to be joining the Tax Policy Group in the Washington National Tax office of Deloitte Tax LLP and look forward to working with our people and our clients to share my insights into the way in which tax laws and regulations develop and evolve," said Taylor. "I am hopeful my experiences will help people better appreciate the nuances that go into it."

Until recently, Taylor served as the director of economic policy as well as tax and trade counsel in the Office of the Senate Democratic Leader, serving as the principal advisor on matters related to tax, trade, financial services, retirement security, and unemployment insurance policy. There, she led economic policy negotiations on behalf of the Senate Democratic leader with bicameral majority and minority leadership offices, notably leading Senate Democrats in tax negotiations on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, the tax and unemployment negotiations on the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"While 2023 promises a divided government, tax policy will not be dormant," commented Jon Traub, managing principal, Tax Policy, Washington National Tax, Deloitte Tax LLP. "It is critical that our clients have visibility into the plans of tax leaders on Capitol Hill and in federal agencies. Anna's keen understanding of current legislative dynamics and her perspectives on factors leading to and barriers blocking legislative action will be a tremendous asset to both our team and our clients in understanding where the ball may bounce next."

Taylor received her undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University and her Juris Doctorate, with honors, from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte