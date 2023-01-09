InventHelp Inventor Develops The Revell Liner (MBQ-199)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a revised shower curtain liner that would be used to provide greater comfort and less aggravation while showering" said client from Brooklyn, NY "My idea was inspired while taking a shower, the shower liner kept touching me and its inspired this idea."

This improved shower curtain liner would serve as an effective alternative to conventional methods of securing curtains in place while showering. THE REVELL LINER would fulfill the need for a means of preventing a shower curtain from billowing into the shower stall and touching a person while showering. It would prevent the curtain from rubbing against the user's skin, and water leaking on the floor.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan, NY sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

