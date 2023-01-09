Avera Medical Minute
InventHelp Inventors Develop New Guard for Pool Skimmers (ASP-214)

Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a protective device to prevent chlorine dispensers and pool toys from being drawn into the skimmer basket and blocking it," said one of two inventors, from New Braunfels, Texas, "so we invented the SKIMMER GUARD. Our design would still allow leaves and other such debris to be pulled into the skimmer basket for proper cleaning of the water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an effective barrier for a pool's skimmer. In doing so, it prevents the skimmer from being blocked and clogged. As a result, it ensures proper water circulation and filtration and it helps keep the water clean and free of debris. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use, with no tools required, so it is ideal for the owners of pools. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-guard-for-pool-skimmers-asp-214-301715615.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.