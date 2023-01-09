More than two-thirds of financial institutions lost over $500K to fraud in 2022, Alloy report finds

A survey of over 250 financial services decision makers found that fraud increased year-over-year since 2021, leading to costly losses

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Identity Decisioning Platform, Alloy, today released a report finding that 27% of respondents lost over $1M to fraud in the last 12 months. 70% of respondents reported losing over $500K to fraud, with fintech companies and regional banks being the most likely to report higher losses. 37% of fintech companies and 31% of regional banks estimated losing between $1-10M to fraud.

The Annual State of Fraud Benchmark Report surveyed over 250 decision-makers working at financial institutions including community banks, fintech, crypto, national banks, regional banks, and online lending institutions). The survey ran from September 8-20, 2022, and respondents came from roles across fraud, compliance, risk technology procurement, digital banking strategy, and account opening.

Fraud continues to plague financial institutions of all sizes and across all segments. One-third of respondents said they experienced between 1,000 and 10,000 fraud attacks in the last twelve months. 91% of respondents said fraud has increased year-over-year since 2021.

"Fraud is the highest it's ever been," said Tommy Nicholas, CEO and co-founder of Alloy. "Rapid digitization and an influx of cash from pandemic relief scams have created the perfect conditions for fraudsters to thrive. Regardless of sector or size, financial institutions must do more to keep their customers' assets safe from fraud, but without compromising on the customer experience."

The report also found that fraud prevention is a costly and time-consuming enterprise for financial institutions: two-thirds of respondents reported that over half of their workforce is working on fraud-related activities. 71% of respondents have increased their spending on fraud prevention YoY. Respondents were also concerned about additional 'hidden' costs of fraud such as legal repercussions, regulatory fines, reputational damage, and loss of clients.

Respondents reported that the main barrier to defending against fraud is automation. 46% of respondents cited a greater need for automation as the most common barrier to being prepared to combat fraud, followed by an absence of dedicated teams for fraud (41%) and the inability to adapt to new threats (39%).

For more insights, read the full report here .

