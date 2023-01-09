Ten Dollar Tuesday Deemed Successful in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car Wash is proud to announce that it raised over $635,595 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during the 2022 calendar year. Club Car Wash is honored to support its local children's hospitals through the Ten Dollar Tuesday initiative.

Club Car Wash (PRNewsfoto/Club Car Wash) (PRNewswire)

Club Car Wash began its charitable corporate partnership with Children's Miracle Network in 2021, and since the start of the Ten Dollar Tuesday initiative, Club Car Wash has raised almost $978,000, contributing directly to 17 children's hospitals.

Every Tuesday in 2022, all Club Car Wash locations offered the MVP Wash, a $25 value, for $10. One dollar from each MVP Wash and MVP membership sold was donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Club Car Wash is working towards and beyond a donation goal of $1 million for Children's Miracle Network, and will continue honoring Ten Dollar Tuesdays in 2023.

Club Car Wash is proud to serve communities across the Central United States, and will continue to support local organizations with each grand opening promotion. Club Car Wash opened 43 locations in 2022, offering an MVP Wash for just $1 during each grand opening celebration. Grand opening proceeds of $412,211 were donated to local organizations in 2022.

The MVP Wash offers the addition of Ceramic X3 protectant to the Club Car Wash menu. Ceramic X3 is a detail-grade product that bonds with the vehicle's surface leaving a slick, durable layer of protection with superior gloss. Along with the Ceramic X3 protectant, the MVP Wash also includes a presoak, wheel brightener, spot free rinse, under body spray, wheel blaster, tire shine, triple polish, Foaminator© bath and high-power blowers.

Club Car Wash will continue supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local organizations throughout 2023. Donation requests can be submitted online at https://clubcarwash.com/donations/.

About Club Car Wash

Founded as Tiger Express Car Wash in 2006, the company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019. Currently operating more than 100 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Texas, Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest growing express car wash companies in the Central United States. Club Car Wash has plans to scale rapidly into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee through acquisitions and new developments.

To learn more about Club Car Wash, please visit: www.clubcarwash.com .

