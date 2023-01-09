Xilica Showcases IT-based Room Audio Solutions at ISE 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica® comes to ISE 2023 this month (#2-Q400) with its complete range of IT-based room audio solutions for the corporate, education and government markets. The company will showcase recent innovative projects built around Xilica's premium products, with an emphasis on modern collaboration spaces that bring equality to physical and remote participants.

Xilica returns to the Fira Gran Via as an official ISE show sponsor, nine months after the launch of its highly-successful Xilica x Sennheiser Room Kits. Now available in their updated iterations for medium and large spaces, Xilica x Sennheisier Room Kits include Xilica PoE-powered Solaro DSPs, Xilica Sonia C5 in-ceiling speakers, and a Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 beamforming microphone array — all connected over standard Category cable, with plug-and-play deployment optimised for modern unified communications platforms.

The company's presence will highlight interactive learning spaces around the full range of Xilica ecosystem components, including Solaro DSPs, Sonia Cat5-based ceiling speaker systems, Gio IP-based connectivity accessories, and its range of user-interfaces optimised for both collaboration and commercial applications. Product and application specialists will be on hand to discuss the suitability of Xilica products for the needs of specific customers across corporate, education and government markets.

ISE 2023 takes place January 31-February 3 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Xilica exhibits at Stand 2Q400.

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries.

