Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino Reopens Following Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

Provides Guests with an Upgraded and Enhanced Experience and Full Concert Lineup for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Bill's Resort and Casino, a portfolio company of Affinity Interactive ("AI"), has reopened following a multimillion-dollar renovation.

"We've been eagerly anticipating the reopening of Buffalo Bill's for quite some time," said Jerry West, Vice President and General Manager of Primm Valley Casino Resorts "We're excited to show guests the many upgrades we've made, and we are confident they will undoubtedly walk away with a new impression of this property."

Redesigned hotel rooms, a refreshed casino floor with a new "Tree Bar" featuring 85" TVs, and additional slot machines with the latest game themes and progressives are among the renovations designed to provide guests with an upgraded and enhanced experience.

The reopened Resort and Casino includes a new lineup of restaurants, offering various dining options. The preeminent dining outlet, BB Chophouse, will showcase a live-action kitchen in the center of the room, where guests can watch chefs prepare the finest steaks, chops, and seafood while feeling as though they are immersed in the Tuscan countryside.

Buffalo Bill's Star of the Desert Arena has also undergone renovations, including the addition of a half-million-dollar video wall that provides attendees with an immersive concert experience. The 2023 concert lineup will include multiple monthly concerts, offering a range of genres.

Primm Valley and Whiskey Pete's Casino Hotels will remain open.

Renovation Images Available Here: Buffalo Bill's Renovation

To View the Latest Concert Lineup Visit: Primm Valley Resorts

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an Omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.

