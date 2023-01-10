Future Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Coming to Philly Market

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia market has numerous Rally House stores on the roster, and the company is eager to bring a new location to Wynnewood, PA, in early 2023. Rally House Wynnewood Square will reside just northwest of the downtown area, making it ideal for fans in this portion of the city to get sports apparel and local merchandise - like Eagles Playoff gear! Additionally, this upcoming store will offer multiple job openings to the hard-working people of Philly, including key leadership roles.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Philly fans are going wild over the Philadelphia Eagle's outstanding season, anticipating major success in the NFL Playoffs and hopefully a championship appearance. Rally House Wynnewood will be the go-to spot for Eagles gear to commemorate the accomplishment, along with even more sports apparel and local merch from trusted brands like Nike, '47, and New Era. Another benefit of this future Rally House location is the various employment opportunities it will bring to the area.

Those interested in working at this future Rally House storefront in Wynnewood, PA, can expect a slew of perks, starting with applying their love of sports to their career with a prominent sports and merchandise retailer. Plus, everyone from corporate and store leadership to fellow associates will offer support and a fun working environment. Rally House also provides employees with phenomenal discounts and benefits.

Fans, residents, and tourists of Philadelphia not only recognize Rally House for team gear and Philly-based products, but also for an above-average shopping experience. To continually meet these high expectations, Rally House Wynnewood Square needs to hire passionate team members ready to contribute to the company. Job openings include Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House is excited to connect with applicants to learn more about why they'll be a solid fit for one of the open positions. This nationally recognized retailer encourages candidates to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to peruse open positions and apply today.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

