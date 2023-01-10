GCG Advisory Partners Announces Two Acquisitions at Advisor Group's Securities America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners is a national financial services platform that provides hybrid services to Investment Advisors and provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, as well as a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. GCG has best in class middle and back-office support allowing its partnering advisors to focus on growth and value creation for both them and their clients.

With this expansion, GCG Advisory Partners, who is also under the Advisor Group umbrella at Woodbury Financial, has been able to provide smoother, less stressful transitions to its new partners at Securities America. The two Securities America acquisitions consist of approximately $400 million of client assets under management. Gregg Fortune, from 3G Financial based in Michigan and South Florida has partnered with GCG in utilizing its "Monetize and Grow" platform. As well as Les Jackson based in the Chicago Metropolitan area has partnered with GCG Advisory Partners to utilize the firm's resources and experience in succession planning and implementation.

Joel Burris, President & Managing Partner of GCGAP, says, "We are extremely excited to be working with our new partners Les and Gregg. The Advisor Group has been a huge resource of knowledge and support as we work to partner with the very best in our industry. We believe our ability to help scale, increase total practice value and succession planning will continue to resonate with our current and future partners. Coming off challenging market conditions in 2022 that raised many doubts across the industry, I believe both our Acquisition platform and our Hybrid Services platform remain well poised at an important time to grow with purpose and momentum. Moving Forward, culture, strong management, and committed capital partners will be crucial to thrive in the M&A environment which I can proudly say, we have all three at GCG."

Todd Fulks, SVP of Succession and Acquisition at Advisor Group commented, "We're happy to help our financial professionals grow by acquisition and also help those who are looking for a succession plan to do so on their accord."

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners is GCG Wealth Managements' acquisition and succession planning platform. GCG Advisory Partners helps facilitate succession and acquisition planning for advisors through attractive buy outs, maintaining the profitability of the practice and retaining the advisor over an agreed upon transition period. Additionally, GCGAP offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With 9 office hub locations throughout the Southeast, the firms' advisors serve individual clients and small business owners throughout the country. For more information about GCG Advisory Partners or to value your practice, please visit www.GCGAP.com.

