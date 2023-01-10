JW Marriott Hotel Berlin Makes its Mindful Debut

A haven of transformative experiences welcomes a new era with leading events, dining, and wellness

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils its second property in Germany with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Berlin. Owned by one of the leading hospitality investment companies Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), JW Marriott Hotel Berlin brings guests together through thoughtfully crafted spaces, warm service, and a commitment to well-being. Converting from Hotel Berlin Central District, this announcement marks the completion of the first stage in the property's transformation to join the iconic JW Marriott brand, set to offer a different perspective to the capital city's hospitality scene.

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin Lobby (PRNewswire)

"JW Marriott blends a legacy of extraordinary hospitality with a modern commitment to mindfulness and well-being that is so important to today's luxury traveler," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "JW Marriott Hotel Berlin brings these pillars to life - from its JW Garden where guests can harvest their own herbs, to its not one, but two fitness centers and rejuvenating spa – to offer a holistic, wellness-forward stay."

"It is with great pleasure that we today unveil JW Marriott Hotel Berlin. We always strive to ensure that our investments have a distinctive imprint on the markets in which we operate, bringing value and benefitting local communities, and JW Marriott Hotel Berlin will be no exception. Since its establishment, ARTIC has recognized Marriot International as a valued and important partner. Today's announcement is a testament to our shared vision for modern hospitality and commitment to serving guests in distinctive and creative ways," said his Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of ARTIC.

Location and design in harmony with nature

Located on the central Stauffenbergstraße street, the 505-room JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is directly adjacent to Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in Germany boasting almost 520 acres of forested ground, tree-lined paths, and sparkling lakes. Interiors have been led by design practice El Ghoneimi, with references and inspirations from the neighboring Tiergarten found throughout the hotel with a color scheme of dark green and warm browns complemented by bright marble. Throughout the restaurants, public areas and rooms, artwork reflecting the beauty of nature brings a joyful and inspiring energy, while from the terrace of the hotel's incredible Presidential Suite, guests can have their mind and soul nourished with expansive views of Tiergarten and the wider cityscape.

Nourishing epicurean experiences

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin's culinary offering, led by Chef Friedemann Heinrich, gives guests the choice of eight dining destinations, all of which have undergone a full transformation. Each dining concept is underpinned by a commitment to high-quality produce, fresh local sourcing, and sustainability while delivering exquisite, mouth-watering creations. Locally-sourced ingredients take on a whole new meaning at Market Restaurant where guests can pluck herbs for breakfast from the JW Garden or take away seeds to continue growing produce at home. Naturally taking center stage is the debut of JW Steakhouse in Germany, serving steak and meat specialties from the finest cuts, along with vegetarian and vegan choices for all to enjoy. The restaurant is set to quickly become the place in Berlin that brings people together for meaningful moments around delicious cuisine. The Berlin Baking Company offers a casual all-day café experience with fresh juices, sandwiches, bowls, and salads. Further choices include the elegant Lobby Lounge Bar serving Champagne and Afternoon Tea along with snacks, aperitifs, and coffees throughout the day; the Cigar Lounge or the lively Bar 26 – with the hotel's own 'hanging garden'.

Spaces for connection

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin has some of the most extensive meetings and events offerings in the city with more than 48 event spaces spanning over 6,290 sqm, including the largest ballroom in Berlin with the capacity to seat over 2,300 guests. Working in tandem with the brand's mindful approach to dining and design, the meeting and events spaces will encourage guests and attendees to foster purposeful connections, with the expert events team on hand to anticipate the needs of each client.

Uplifting moments of tranquility

Embodying the JW Marriott brand's commitment to the well-being of guests, JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is home to a revitalizing spa, complete with a swimming pool, sauna, steam bath, and two treatment rooms – together covering 347 sqm of space dedicated to relaxation and wellness. Guests can enjoy access to exceptional treatments throughout their stay encouraging them to discover the city in a more relaxed, balanced manner. In addition, two fitness centers ensure guests can maintain their routines while on the road.

"The debut of JW Marriott Hotel Berlin is an exciting moment for the city, defined by our harmonious approach to nature," said Aramis Gianella-Borradori, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Berlin. "We look forward to welcoming everyone – from families to business travelers, solo travelers to group trips – in this haven in the heart of the city."

The ongoing development of the hotel will see the property's full transformation finalized by 2025, with the complete renovation of all guestrooms. For more information on the hotel and its amenities, including open job opportunities and to secure reservations, please visit: www.Marriott.com

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections, and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About ARTIC

Established in 2003, Al Rayyan Tourism and Investment Company (ARTIC), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Al Faisal Holding, based in Qatar. ARTIC is engaged in real estate development, acquisitions, and leasing. Its primary focus is on the hospitality sector and hospitality-related services in both emerging and developed markets, targeting metropolitan destinations exhibiting long-term growth potential. ARTIC's current portfolio comprises over 35 hotels and projects in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Visit www.Artic.com.qa or contact pr@artic.com.qa

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.