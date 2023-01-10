Pivotree Launches Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS), A New Way of Empowering Frictionless Commerce and Digital Transformation

CaaS' innovative pricing and pre-composed service packages remove the barriers to entry for any organization looking to digitally transform its commerce business

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, announced today the launch of Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS), an innovative way to implement, deliver and fund ecommerce projects and digitally transform business operations quickly. The new packaged services offering, applied as a modern subscription model, aims at eliminating heavy upfront costs as well as the need for capital investment approvals.

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The stakes have never been higher. Economic uncertainty coupled with accelerated changing consumers' expectations, means retailers and brand manufacturers need to act fast and forge forward in their digital transformation journeys to remain competitive in their markets," said Joseph Lee, General Manager, Commerce at Pivotree. "To address these pressures, we developed the Commerce-as-a-Service model to help our customers not to stop, but to adapt. We understand the need to drive transformation while CFOs and other stakeholders look to control operational expenses and manage capital expenditure, so a monthly subscription service that avoids upfront cash outlay is a clear winner."

CaaS gives businesses flexible service offerings, enabling them to leverage the exact solutions they need to drive digital transformation – nothing more, nothing less. It allows customers to get faster time to market with less risk, by leveraging their commerce tech stack. The pre-composed nature of these services makes them a perfect fit for current-day business models that drive cost-effective technological disruption. CaaS brings the best technical expertise in the commerce industry together to deliver code changes without refactoring at incredible speed and allows for all-in-one services or unbundled; where customers can get the best in strategy, implementation and performance, all in for a low monthly price.

By brokering strategic partnerships with some of the best ecommerce solution providers like commercetools, SAP, Spryker, and VTEX, Pivotree is able to reduce the take rate from the technologies that will advance customers' transformations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Pivotree to bring a composable and high-value commerce solution and service to enterprises at a time when having the flexibility to adapt is paramount," said Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO at Spryker. "Spryker's composable platform, specifically designed for sophisticated transactions, paired with Pivotree's CaaS, will help enterprises to accelerate digital growth, achieve faster time-to-value, and ultimately, future-proof their businesses."

"We're excited to partner with Pivotree on this future-proof method of delivering digital commerce solutions. The way retailers and brands purchase digital commerce software is rapidly changing as forward-thinking CIOs move away from large up-front CapEx custom technology in favor of OpEx solutions offered as SaaS," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, VTEX co-CEO and co-founder. "VTEX enables enterprises to rapidly deploy ecommerce sites and multi-seller marketplaces. We are leaving behind the "building tech economy" and entering a new "testing tech economy". Pivotree's offering is a game-changer that will empower merchants to explore new sales channels and drive profits for the long term."

"SAP is dedicated to empowering businesses all over the globe to consciously and quickly adapt in this era of constant change while simultaneously creating the most innovative, exceptional experiences for their customers. This collaboration with Pivotree marks another way we can work together to offer value to our customers along with scalable solutions to support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs without the upfront capital expenditures," said Jae Lee, Head of SAP Commerce Americas.

Pivotree will be at NRF's Big Show in New York City from January 15-17, 2023. Retailers can pre-book a meeting today with a key executive at Pivotree to learn more about Pivotree CaaS, and how to better address the frictionless commerce expectations of their customers. Retailers can also register for a free expo pass from NRF and visit Pivotree at Booth #6811.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.