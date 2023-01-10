Preparing the Next Generation GuidedChoice® Announces Partnership with Texas Business Professionals of America

GuidedChoice Collaborates with Texas BPA to Utilize Its 3NickelsSM Financial Wellness App to Advance Financial Literacy Among Future Leaders

RENO, Nev., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice is proud to announce it has partnered with Texas Business Professionals of America to help develop the financial literacy of the next generation of business leaders through our 3Nickels financial wellness app.

Founded over 20 years ago, Nobel laureate Dr. Harry Markowitz and GuidedChoice CEO, Sherrie Grabot, teamed up to pioneer the use of digital technology to provide a more personalized and transparent approach to retirement wellness, advice, and managed account solutions. In early 2020, GuidedChoice created a new service, 3NickelsSM, utilizing our proven GuidedChoice AI to help individuals and families work toward financial independence across myriad aspects of personal finance.

3Nickels, The Financial Advisor In Your PocketSM, is a first-of-its-kind app that anyone can use to get help satisfying financial goals, whether saving, spending, or giving. Along with a myriad of educational tools to help improve understanding of personal finance, users can get a holistic view of their finances, make use of the wide range of robust, customizable tools, and receive objective, actionable advice tailored to their goals.

There is a natural affinity between Business Professionals of America and 3Nickels powered by GuidedChoice and we are proud to partner with the Texas chapter in sponsoring the Texas BPA Conference. By offering the chance to explore community and leadership opportunities across many vital fields, Texas BPA members develop valuable skills they'll use as the business professionals of tomorrow. GuidedChoice, through our 3Nickels app, helps develop life skills related to money, equipping individuals with the education and advice they need to make wise financial choices.

"What an incredible honor and opportunity to partner with Texas BPA. I am excited to see the youth of Texas provided with opportunities for financial education that will enable them to go further financially than prior generations. As the complexities of our financial systems increase, financial education becomes an imperative to enable all individuals to reach financial freedom," says Sherrie Grabot, CEO of GuidedChoice.

"We are thrilled to be able to connect our members with financial education and resources through our partnership with GuidedChoice and their 3Nickels app. Working together to provide financial literacy education and tools, as well as the support and resources to grow, makes our partnership one that will continue to benefit our members for years to come. Our focus aligns with theirs to promote financial education for everyone. Our goal is "Giving Purpose to Potential" as we work to help our members become well-rounded citizens, prepared for a world-class work force. Thank you for supporting our organization and our programs," says Diana Weber, State Advisor for Texas Business Professionals of America.

About GuidedChoice

GuidedChoice is a digital financial advisory firm and independent fiduciary that has served over two million people. Utilizing rigorous methodology and advanced scenario planning tools, we provide personalized, prudent, and actionable financial advice to and through retirement.

About Texas Business Professionals of America

Business Professionals of America is a Career and Technical Student Organization for middle level, secondary and post-secondary students who are interested in careers in Business, Finance, IT, HR, Marketing and Design. We have competitive events that are co-curricular and are designed to align to the curriculum we are teaching in our classrooms.

View original content:

SOURCE GuidedChoice