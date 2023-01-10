Selector celebrates a breakout year in 2022 with 15x YoY growth in ARR

New customers, employee growth, and record revenues driven by market demand for Observability & AIOps solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector , the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and analytics for multi-cloud, today announced significant momentum and growth of 15x year-over-year increase in ARR, 51 new Selectors, and multi-million dollar sales. Driven by market demand for operational intelligence solutions, Selector enters 2023 poised to redefine how organizations manage their network and application observability with AIOps.

Following the company's $28 million Series A funding announcement in Q1 2022, Selector has seen key customer wins in media delivery, service provider, data center, and retail. Selector's customers include NBC, Bell Canada, WeLink, and a variety of leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies.

"2022 has been a banner year for Selector and I could not be more proud of the results our team has achieved as we continue to expand and meet the industry's need for actionable operational intelligence at scale," said Kannan Kothandaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Selector.

Selector Analytics empowers operations teams to instantly detect anomalies in an environment of increasing complexity and criticality and maximize the potential of multi-cloud. The solution correlates metrics, logs, configuration, events, and alerts from multi-cloud network, application, and security data sources. With an intuitive user experience integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams, operations teams can get real-time insights in seconds using natural language.

"By providing a comprehensive observability solution across multi-domain data sources, we're dedicated to making the modern enterprise more efficient through the detection and remediation of issues with actionable insights," said Nitin Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of Selector. "Existing monitoring solutions are single-domain, manual, and complex, making rapid event correlation and analysis tedious, frustrating, and often impossible."

About Selector

Selector empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

