SOFAR Reveals New Brand Identity and Website Reflecting Its Focus on a Net-zero Future

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage solutions reveals a new brand campaign in Shenzhen, China and Frankfurt, Germany, displaying the company's commitment to innovation and its role in powering a net-zero future.

In line with two offline venues, SOFAR also launches a live streaming to reach global audience, which has been rebroadcast by 15 media platforms. Through the combination of physical event and live streaming, SOFAR emphasizes its commitment to posing a positive impact on building a more sustainable and low-carbon planet, making renewables accessible and available for all.

A new logo, with new implications

Simplified from 'SOFARSOLAR' to 'SOFAR', the company endows its new brand name with new implications. Each letter is taken from a relevant word, 'S' for sustainable, 'O' for net-zero, 'F' for future-proof, 'A' for affordable and 'R' for reliable, which emphasizes its ambition on reshaping the future energy structure with advanced digital energy solutions.

A new VI, a new look

The new wordmark has been modernized in both the color and the font. Adopting aurora green that stands for clean energy and cerulean blue that represents digitalization, the new brand image demonstrates a deep integration of these two elements.

A futuristic-look website, for better experience

SOFAR has upgraded its website with a futuristic look which is optimized to offer visitors smooth, user-friendly and more interactive experience. Employing horizontal switch for the homepage, the new website (https://www.sofarsolar.com/) is able to provide users with a more creative interface. Apart from presenting a comprehensive ecosystem of future digital energy, the new website makes it possible for visitors to see the dynamic product deconstruction and have a more vivid understanding of SOFAR system solutions.

Meet Xiaohang, SOFAR's new avatar

To everyone's surprise, SOFAR also unveils its new brand avatar - Xiaohang. Endowed with the characteristics of being lively, enterprising, honest and knowledgeable, this new avatar embodies the spirit of integrity, exploration and consideration of SOFAR, which helps build a brand image with affinity.

Stepping into the 10th anniversary of its rapid expansion, SOFAR leads the PV & Storage technology revolution as one of global TOP5 Hybrid Inverter Suppliers. In 2022, SOFAR launched the pioneering all-in-one residential solar + storage system SOFAR PowerAll, bolstering its leading position in PV and energy storage sector. By the end of 2021, SOFAR shipped over 1 million inverters to more than 100 countries worldwide, empowering global customers on the journey towards a more sustainable and low-carbon lifestyle.

"Upholding the mission of technology drives green energy, we are devoted to making contributions to green transition as the leading provider of digital energy solutions," said Guy Rong, Senior Vice President of SOFAR. "In the future, we will keep focusing on renewable energy technologies, making investment in R&D and adhering to innovation-driven growth, thus bringing forth our sustainable, net-zero, future-proof, affordable and reliable solutions for more communities." Rong concluded.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions. SOFAR has always insisted on independent innovation, established a global R&D network with three R&D centers. As the world's fastest-growing solar energy brand, SOFAR compound annual growth rate reaches 86% and its annual production capacity reaches 10GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By the end of 2021, SOFAR had shipped over 1 million inverters to more than 100 countries, becoming the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers.

Learn more about SOFAR by visiting: https://www.sofarsolar.com/.

