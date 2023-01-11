Built In Announces Winners of Its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards Program

Program Honors Companies Whose Outstanding Cultures Show a Commitment to Their People

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced its 2023 Best Places to Work winners, companies that foster meaningful employee experiences through cultural programs and benefits their people value. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the largest tech markets across the U.S. Click to see the 2023 winners .

Built In Logo (PRNewsfoto/Built In) (PRNewswire)

Built In's Best Places to Work program honors companies that put their people first.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, total rewards and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "I can't overstate how inspiring it is to see the thousands of companies that have created and maintained truly human-centered cultures. At Built In, we define a 'Best Place to Work' as a company of any size or sector that shows a profound commitment to meeting their people's needs and preferences. That quality certainly shines through for every company on our winners' lists, and we're honored to recognize them."

The Best Places to Work program is growing both in terms of categories and reach. In addition to existing lists, this year includes a new Editor's Choice list: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work across the largest tech markets in the U.S., honoring nationwide companies with remote and in-person employees.

By highlighting these workplaces across varied categories, Built In gives its audience of sought-after tech professionals the chance to discover companies with benefits they value and cultures they believe in. For the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program recognizes employers – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation data, benefits and cultural programming. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Contact: Tiffany Meyers

tiffany@builtin.com

917 741 6750

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Built In