Cigna Earned the #1 Ranking for Corporate Citizenship in the Health Care Industry by JUST Capital and CNBC

2023 Marks the Fourth Year Cigna Named to the JUST 100

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today announced it earned the #1 ranking among the health care industry in the newly released list of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC. Cigna placed #16 overall out of over 950 companies, and this year marks the fourth time that the organization has been recognized for its corporate citizenship.

"We are committed to making a difference for those we serve and for the communities in which we live and work," said Kari Stevens, senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate secretary at Cigna. "Being named among America's best corporate citizens affirms our commitment to our stakeholders and encourages us to keep moving forward in driving transformative change."

Cigna is taking many actions to help improve the health and vitality of its stakeholders, including:

Customers: With the urgent and growing demand for mental health care, Cigna has doubled the size of our behavioral health network over the past five years to give customers quicker and more convenient access to clinicians who are equipped to serve their unique needs, ages and languages.

Employees: Our employees are dedicated to supporting our clients and customers, and we are dedicated to supporting our employees. In 2022, Cigna expanded its caregiver leave program, which now allows up to eight weeks of paid leave to enable employees to care for a family member with a serious health condition, including care for grandparents and grandchildren in addition to children, spouses and parents.

Communities: Cigna's Community Ambassador Fellowship program provides eligible employees up to three months of paid leave and up to $20,000 to support a community-based project. Over 30 employees have been a part of this powerful experience to date. The collective impact of this program reflects approximately 14,000 hours in volunteerism across five countries and a significant investment from Cigna to support community program development and execution.

JUST Capital is an independent non-profit organization widely regarded as the leading platform for tracking, measuring, and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders as defined by the American public.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

