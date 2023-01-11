THOUGHTFOCUS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

Shylesh Krishnan, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer assumes CEO role, effective January 1, 2023

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital services and technology-enabled digital operations across all industries including financial services, payments, fintech, capital markets, and manufacturing, is pleased to announce Shylesh Krishnan, ThoughtFocus' co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2023.

Krishnan succeeds co-founder Suman Atreya, who will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board of ThoughtFocus and will take an active role in shaping the Company's strategic future.

Prior to ThoughtFocus, Krishnan honed his expertise in key positions within leading technology organizations such as HCL Tech and Hewlett Packard.

"We are built on a strong foundation of helping clients transform their business with velocity and excellence," shared Krishnan. "Given the volatility in today's world, executing the right technology, at the right time, in the right way is more important than ever. I am excited to lead our team of more than 2,100 global professionals to help our clients prosper."

The recent appointment comes on the heels of a growth investment by H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $53 billion of equity capital under management. This investment will accelerate ThoughtFocus' expansion as a global leader in digital services both organically and through acquisitions.

"Shylesh is uniquely positioned to drive exponential growth for ThoughtFocus," shared Suman Atreya. "I look forward to working with him as a member of the Executive Board, and I am confident that Shylesh will bring his extensive technology knowledge, creativity, and proven leadership capabilities to guide ThoughtFocus throughout the next phase of the Company's exponential growth."

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "Shylesh's track record as Chief Revenue Officer perfectly positions him to lead ThoughtFocus into the future. We are excited to partner with the executive team and have been highly impressed by the Company's track record of profitable growth, long-tenured customer relationships, and strong company culture."

In the coming weeks, ThoughtFocus will announce new additions to its leadership team. This will allow the Company to continue to play important, collaborative roles in its clients' business transformation journeys.

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in all industries including financial services, payments, fintech, capital markets, and manufacturing innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. We do this through executional excellence and mitigating the risk of change. With headquarters in the U.S., the Company has more than 2,100 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com .

