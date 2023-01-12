The Best Environmentally Friendly App That Will Make you Extra Income In 2023

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperGreen Solutions is excited to share their highly anticipated Solar Referral App that is guaranteed to make you additional side income in 2023. We will pay you $1,000 for EVERY referral that goes solar!

How does it work? Simply download the FREE "SuperGreen Solutions" App on Google Play or in the Apple App Store .

Upon account set up, select "All Other Locations". Then, start referring friends, family, co-workers, and business partners to make the switch to solar! When your referral goes solar, we will pay you $1,000. There is no cap on how many referrals you can input into the app, which means unlimited earning potential!

The SuperGreen Solutions App is user friendly and intuitive. You will be able to view all of your referrals progress, track your payouts, and easily share across your social media profiles. You'll have a few options to select from for payouts. They can be made via direct deposit, visa gift cards, or choose from 100+ other gift card options! If your new year's resolution goal is to make easy, passive income next year from the convenience of your phone, download the app today and start referring!

Get paid to help the environment. Visit here to learn more about the app and read our FAQ's.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions is a growing renewable energy company that is innovatively working to serve commercial and residential clients in achieving their sustainability goals. We are a Franchise organization and are aggressively offering opportunities across the nation. Our primary verticals include Solar, EV Charging and Air Purification. We welcome inquiries to partner with us as we become a dominant force in the years ahead.

SuperGreen Solutions

Email: pr@supergreensolutions.com

Phone: +1-410-855-4096

View original content:

SOURCE SuperGreen Solutions