Gamelancer Media Welcomes New CFO

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer " or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to welcome Pooja Sharma to the team as the Company's new full-time Chief Financial Officer. Gamelancer Media's previous Fractional CFO, Steve Brooks, will transition the CFO duties and will continue with the Company in an advisory role to the Chairman and CEO. Gamelancer Media has experienced extensive and rapid growth over the past year and expects to experience continued team growth throughout 2023, requiring the need for a full-time Chief Financial Officer.

Sharma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) who brings nearly a decade of experience as an executive in a wide range of finance and business functions within various industries, including Financial Controller and Director of Finance. Most recently serving as Director of Finance and HR at Ukko Agro Inc, a SaaS company. Sharma began her career at Muir Tapes & Adhesives, where she spent more than 7 years in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility. Along with maximizing profitability, operational efficiencies, and enterprise value, she specializes in executing overall financial strategy, building strong financial foundations for scalability, and driving profitable growth. Sharma also has extensive board and executive committee experience.

Sharma states, "I am very excited to join Gamelancer Media. It has a unique value proposition and a strong foundation upon which the Company can grow and execute its strategy of monetizing the largest gaming community through short-form video content creation and broadcasting. I see tremendous opportunity for value creation, as we build upon Gamelancers' strong financial and operational foundation, while developing capabilities that further strengthen the company's competitive advantage."

Gamelancer Media has experienced extensive and rapid growth since its inception as Wondr Gaming in 2019 and beginning with the acquisition of JoyBox Media in 2021. In April of 2022, the full-service Media company acquired Gamelancer, rebranded as Gamelancer Media Corp. Over the course of 2022, the Company has gained noteworthy brand partnerships, increased its owned and operated 27 channel social media network by nearly 1.8 million per month to just over 36 million total followers and subscribers to date, and added several key roles and team-members. The Company expects to experience continued growth over the coming year in all Areas.

"We are delighted to welcome Pooja to the team as our new CFO. She will be instrumental in the growth of the company, and we look forward to her valuable contributions in financial strategy, creating efficiencies, and maximizing profitability," says Jon Dwyer Chairman & CEO, "We are very pleased that Mr. Brooks will act as the Company's Audit Advisor and appreciate the wealth of experience he brings to the team and this role. His knowledge, experience, and guidance will support Ms. Sharma in her new role as Gamelancer Media's Chief Financial Officer."

"It has been a real pleasure working with Jon Dwyer, Mike Cotton and the entire team here at Gamelancer. From taking the Company public to navigating through its various acquisitions, it has been a professional highlight of mine. At this stage in the Company's rapid growth, it needs the time of a full-time CFO and I'm pleased to hand over the reins to Ms. Sharma. I'm excited to continue to provide guidance and support to the team in an advisory role as Gamelancer continues with the next chapters in its rapid growth."- Steve Brooks Audit Advisor, Gamelancer Media.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 36 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

