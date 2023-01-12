OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 26, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2411, passcode 4060501.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through February 2, 2023. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

At Old Republic:

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

At Financial Relations Board:

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

