Pricer presents Store-in-a-Store solution at NRF 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At NRF Retail's Big Show 2023, Pricer is showcasing shelf-edge automation and communication solutions to meet retail trends and support leading retailers.

Designated backroom picking areas are becoming the new paradigm in store operations. At NRF 2023 Pricer is showcasing a Store-in-a-Store solution enabling two coexisting Pricer Plaza electronic shelf label (ESL) environments bringing new levels of efficiency for customer service and order fulfillment. Retailers are seeing the logic of keeping the high runners in a designated picking area, relieving store picking stress on customers and lowering picking time. With Pricer's store-in-a-store solution, retailers run the back-store designated picking area using high speed pick-to-light and real-time next delivery data to fulfill buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS ) orders quickly for customers, while at the same time driving retail space productivity with shelf edge automation.

Pricer Power and the Final Word on Color

Color displays bring the experience grocery customer are seeking, and that grocery retailers need. At NRF Pricer is displaying the full range of color ESLs. Pricer's unique position as the industry leader in low power consumption and system autonomy now reveals itself as the best platform for scalable color adoption for retailers.

Pricer ShelfVision – for real-time shelf monitoring

Together with Tier-1 retailers, Pricer has developed an AI-enabled shelf monitoring camera: Pricer ShelfVision. The combination of ShelfVision and real-time analytics will automatically alert associates when to restock, rearrange misplaced products or place product orders.

Digital Signage solution for enhanced consumer messaging

Pricer believes that the integration of digital signage and electronic shelf labels is a key element in unifying consumer messaging across all elements of in-store communication. This allows retailers to maintain absolute consistency and control of pricing and promotion while maximizing the effectiveness of communication to the consumer. Pricer's digital shelf edge technology, SmartRail, together with electronic shelf labels are giving retailers a new edge in endcap promotion. The solution leverages the SaaS Pricer Plaza environment to bring a user-friendly and robust gateway for digital promotion management.

"Many leading retail brands are now integrating ESL to transform their operations and customer experience, from electronics to food, from hardware to pharmacy and convenience," says Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas at Pricer. "Our customers cannot afford to break the trust and loyalty they have built with their customers, and need scalable and reliable tools to build their business for the future."

NRF 2023 is one of the leading retail technology trade shows in the world and is held in New York, on January 15-17, 2023.

To learn more about real-time solutions for in-store communication and automation at the shelf edge, please visit Pricer's website, Join Pricer in booth 6539 at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show; or come see the difference at Pricer's booth #6539 at NRF 2023.

