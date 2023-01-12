Volition Announces Expansion of Availability of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test Through IDEXX's Reference Laboratory Network

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the availability of its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test through the IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ("IDEXX") reference laboratory network in the U.S.

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, said: "IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation and well-positioned to roll out the IDEXX Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen worldwide. It is a simple, cost effective, easy to use blood test for screening older or 'at risk' dogs.

"Our Nucleosomics™ technology is easy to incorporate into annual wellness visits to support veterinarians in their clinical decision-making, enable earlier detection and treatment of cancer and improve the health and wellbeing of pets and pet owners.

"IDEXX's launch of the Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen in the U.S. this week, under our previously announced supply agreement¹, ultimately provides worldwide customer reach through its global reference laboratory network as we continue to commercialize our transformational Nu.Q® technology within the companion animal healthcare sector, and capitalize on the significant opportunities available."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

1. Volition Signs Global Supply Agreement for Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test. Oct 20 2022

2. Findings from a clinical study conducted by Volition and Professor Wilson-Robles and the team at Texas A&M University, peer-reviewed and published in August 2022, showed that:

About the U.S. market segment

The Veterinary Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 4 dogs will develop cancer at some point, and almost 50% of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer.

July 2021 by The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) Foundation, 95% of pet owners Strongly Agreed/Agreed that "My pet is part of my family". In a Pet Owner Survey conducted in June/by The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) Foundation, 95% of pet owners Strongly Agreed/Agreed that "My pet is part of my family".

According to IDEXX, just under 50% of dogs have preventative care visits each year.

Approximately six million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs in the U.S. alone each year, and according to IDEXX its team of global pathologists reviews over one million suspected cancer case submissions in companion animals annually.

IDEXX estimates that its companion animal practice growth quarterly updates reflected ~ 9% wellness visit growth in 2021 and relative strength in 2022 despite a pullback in veterinary clinic capacity.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases, in both humans and other animals, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

