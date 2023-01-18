KPS Introduces New High Flow 6" Conductive High Density Polyethylene Double Wall Piping System

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS, part of OPW and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of the world's first 6" (160/200mm) conductive High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) double wall piping system. This new system has been designed to combine KPS' industry-leading safety and installer-friendly qualities with a high flow rate of up to 2,500 liters per minute to meet demand from applications including depots, fuel distribution, ports, mining, rail and data centers.

This innovative conductive system consists of a 160mm primary pipe and a 200mm secondary pipe, providing an extra layer of protection and enabling interstitial monitoring. The system is approved to EN 14125, ATEX 137, EN 13463-1 as well as many other country and fuel-specific standards, and is suitable for sensitive liquids like fuel and chemicals including petrol, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol blends, AdBlue, Jet-A1, alcohols, acids and other chemical products.

Like all KPS piping, the new 6" system is engineered for installers to reduce cost and build time. The complete range of fitting and components for the new 6" conductive double wall pipe system is electrofusion welded, with no butt welds needed, and the range is supported by the KPS technical team, including training and certification.

For more information on the new KPS 6" piping system, please visit www.kpspiping.com/6inch.

Since 1996, KPS has led the development of plastic petroleum/fuel pipe systems on or used in forecourts around the world with safe, reliable and installation-friendly piping. Today, the KPS Plastic Pipe System is sold and installed across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, China, South America and Africa to make sensitive fluids flow safely. KPS' double wall Polyethylene piping is a popular choice among forecourt installers and piping designers thanks to smart, lightweight and compact solutions that make piping design and installation easier than ever; providing a long-lasting solution that's liquid/water tight and corrosion-free.

Since 2013, KPS has been a part of OPW, a Dover company, allowing us to offer an unprecedented portfolio of complementary best-in-class products.

For more information, visit the KPS website at www.kpspiping.com.

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the clean energy, retail-fueling, fluid-handling and car wash industries. Specifically, OPW makes aboveground and underground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank-truck equipment, railcar valves and equipment, and car wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

