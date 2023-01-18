US MEDICAL GLOVE (USMG) RECEIVES WORLD'S FIRST FDA 510(k) CLEARANCE FOR CHEMO-RATED PATIENT EXAM GLOVES PRODUCED USING ITS OWN MANUFACTURED AMERICAN-MADE MACHINES

MONTGOMERY, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USMG is now in 24-hour production, selling and shipping daily cartons of both its patient examination gloves and its 6-mil industrial general purpose nitrile gloves across these United States.



US Medical glove is funded by Health and Human Services (HHS) and supports President Biden's Build Back America plan. US Made Nitrile Glove Production Lines. (PRNewswire) US Medical Glove receives FDA 510k Approval www.usmg.us

sales@usmg.us For American By Americans (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Medical Glove Company) (PRNewswire) View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-medical-glove-usmg-receives-worlds-first-fda-510k-clearance-for-chemo-rated-patient-exam-gloves-produced-using-its-own-manufactured-american-made-machines-301725291.html SOURCE US Medical Glove