Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Immunovia announces updated financial calendar for financial year 2023

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.

                                   

                                   

February 23, 2023   

                                   

 

Year-end report 2022                                                

                                   

April 25, 2023 

                                   

 

Q1 2023                                                

                                   

August 23, 2023 

                                   

 

Q2 2023                                                

                                   

November 9, 2023 

                                   

 

Q3 2023                                                

                                   

February 21, 2024 

                                   

 

Year-end report 2023                                    

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com 
+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia 
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar-for-financial-year-2023-301725861.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.