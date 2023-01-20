Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2022 Tax Reporting Information - Distribution (Form 1099)

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced today that its 2022 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 100% as ordinary income

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2022 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)











Totals % of

Annual

Total Record Date 1/31/2022 4/29/2022 7/29/2022 10/31/2022

















Ex-Dividend Date 1/28/2022 4/28/2022 7/28/2022 10/28/2022

















Payable Date 2/15/2022 5/13/2022 8/15/2022 11/15/2022

















Total Distribution

Per Share $0.1825 $0.2000 $0.2000 $0.2200 $0.8025















Amount Included In Shareholders'

2022 Income $0.1825 $0.2000 $0.2000 $0.2200 $0.8025















Box 1a

Total Ordinary Dividends $0.1825 $0.2000 $0.2000 $0.2200 $0.8025 100 %













Box 3

Non Dividend Distributions $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 0 %













Box 5

Section 199A Dividends $0.1825 $0.2000 $0.2000 $0.2200 $0.8025



About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

