FINRA Approves Bank of Botetourt's Preferred Stock Ticker Symbol BORTP

BUCHANAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today that following the issuance of its Series A Preferred Stock in November 2022, FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) approved the ticker symbol, BORTP, for the freely tradeable security. Like its common shares, BORTP has qualified to trade on the OTCPK market.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as the Market Maker for the FINRA application.

The shares of preferred stock sold were exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt