Cymbiotika Announces Launch of New Product, Inflammatory Health

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, announced its newest product, Inflammatory Health.

Cymbiotika Logo (PRNewswire)

Inflammatory Health is a daily supplement that may help individuals fight joint discomfort by supporting a healthy inflammatory response and promoting joint flexibility, mobility, and comfort. Thoughtfully formulated, the combination of Nobiletin, PEA, and Curcumin can support the breakdown of inflammation and help you maintain a healthy inflammatory response to support homeostasis and overall health.

"Chronic pain affects millions of people around the world," said Dr. Pejman Taghavi, a member of Cymbiotika's Board of Advisors. "These ingredients have been shown to significantly support healthy inflammation, so you can function at your peak potential and get back to doing what you love.

Cymbiotika's Inflammatory Health retails for $72 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers over the age of 18 should take two capsules daily with water or juice 30 minutes before their largest meal. Take alongside Cymbiotika's Metabolic Health to further combat inflammation.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika