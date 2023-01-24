Daniel Lubetzky and Team Launch Camino Partners, Leveraging Expertise from Growing KIND to Help Entrepreneurs Forge Their Own Journeys

Business-building and investment platform promises operating partnership, long-term orientation, and a values-based approach

NEW YORK, January 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Daniel Lubetzky and the team who helped build KIND Snacks from one outside-the-box idea into a multi-billion-dollar, multicategory, global brand, comes Camino Partners, a business-building and investment platform committed to helping the next generation of entrepreneurs build long-term value with values.

Camino Partners' team of strategic operators steered every stage of KIND's journey to becoming one of the most trusted brands in food, taking KIND from concept to multi-billion-dollar platform with only $5M in primary investment. KIND achieved its success by taking the road less traveled, breaking industry conventions, and empowering consumers to live better without sacrificing priorities like taste and convenience. A pioneer of social entrepreneurship, KIND helped pave the way for authentically purpose-driven enterprises.

Now Camino Partners is ready to put the full breadth of its experience to work by partnering with entrepreneurs to co-found, launch, and build new ventures together — and to take meaningful positions in entrepreneur-led ventures building through the next phases of their growth. Camino Partners looks to team up with best-in-class entrepreneurs whose innovative market solutions have the proven ability to defy categories and shift culture while meeting a real need in the marketplace.

Promising hands-on operating partnership, Camino Partners will work closely with entrepreneurs to navigate the twists and turns of growth, guided not by tried-and-true playbooks but by the values - like integrity, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit – that helped KIND outperform.

Says Camino Partners Managing Partner and former KIND executive Elle Lanning, "Too often in growth equity investing, entrepreneurs are forced to compromise their product, culture, vision or values to conform to an investor's markers for short-term success. We know that every company's pathway to scale will look different, and we look forward to taking that journey with values-aligned partners."

Says KIND Founder and Camino Partners Founder and Chairman Daniel Lubetzky, "Through KIND, we have amassed tons of expertise on what it takes to identify a true white space, develop a unique value proposition, and grow an iconic brand that ultimately gives way to a successful global business. Our team at Camino Partners is ready to help today's brightest entrepreneurs do the same."

Camino Partners' journey has begun with its co-founding of the convenient, better-for-you Mexican food brand, SOMOS (co-founded and led by Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal, and Rodrigo Zuloaga), and its investment in companies like whole ingredient European breakfast and snack brand, Belgian Boys (led by Anouck Gotlib), gimme seaweed snacks (founded and led by Annie Chun and Steve Broad), and CAVA Mediterranean foods (co-founded and led by Brett Schulman).

Formerly known as Equilibra, Camino Partners operates within a broader investment business investing across a wide range of asset classes. Experienced, industry-leading entrepreneurs interested in partnering with Camino Partners should get in touch at caminopartners.com.

Camino Partners is a business-building and investment platform partnering with entrepreneurs to build enduring value with values. Our team steered every stage of KIND's journey to becoming one of the most trusted brands in food, taking KIND from concept to multi-billion-dollar platform. Now, we're putting our experience to work by partnering with entrepreneurs to co-found, launch, and build new ventures together — and to take meaningful positions in entrepreneur-led ventures building through the next phases of their growth. Our partners are best-in-class industry leaders whose innovative market solutions have the proven ability to defy categories and shift culture while meeting a real need in the marketplace. Learn more at CaminoPartners.com.

