First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $38.4 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $37.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("linked quarter") and $10.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $146.9 million, or $4.12 per diluted common share, compared to $95.6 million, or $3.19 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation ("GrandSouth"), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. The transaction closed on January 1, 2023, adding eight branches throughout South Carolina and approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, $1.0 billion in loans, and $1.0 billion in deposits to the Company's balance sheet as of the acquisition date.

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp had another strong year of continued growth as we earned nearly $147 million in net income, grew loans close to 10%, and improved our credit quality metrics over the course of the year. I am proud of our employees for their commitment to the communities we serve and for their continued focus on our customers, shareholders, and each other during our acquisition of GrandSouth and our October 2021 acquisition of Select Bancorp ("Select"). We welcomed our new GrandSouth customers officially as of January 1, 2023 and look forward to system conversion in March 2023."

2022 Financial Highlights

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.44% and annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") of 15.20% was reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, ROA was reported at 1.39% and ROE was 13.40%, both increasing from the prior year.

Total loans outstanding increased $139.9 million (8.5% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2022, while year-over-year growth was $583.4 million , or 9.6%. Total loans were in excess of $6.6 billion at December 31, 2022 .

Credit quality continues to be strong with the nonperforming assets ("NPA") to total assets ratio at 0.36% as of December 31, 2022, down three basis points from the linked quarter, and as compared to 0.50% at December 31, 2021 .

Yield on total interest-earning assets increased 15 basis points to 3.64% as compared to the third quarter of 2022 and as compared to 3.20% for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022 , interest-earning assets yielded 3.41%, up from 3.25% for the prior year.

Capital remains strong with a total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.68%, up from 12.53% for the prior year, and an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.73% as of December 31, 2022 as compared to 14.67% for the prior year.

The following discussions and comparisons to the prior year financial periods presented are impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $84.4 million, a 14.3% increase from the $73.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $1.0 million or 1.1%, from the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was due in large part to higher earning assets year-over-year and the higher net interest margin ("NIM") throughout 2022 as compared to 2021. Average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 7.7% from the comparable period of the prior year, with strong loan growth as the primary driver for the increase.

The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.28%, compared to 3.16% for the prior year. The NIM increase was driven by the rising market interest rates as the Federal Reserve's monetary policies resulted in a 425 basis point rise in short-term rates between March and December 2022.

The decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was related primarily to an increase in total interest expense of $5.8 million. While the Company's total cost of funds ("COF") remained low at 0.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, COF increased 24 basis points from the linked quarter contributing to the higher interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company experienced some pressure to reprice deposits, primarily money market accounts, and utilized more wholesale funding sources, both of which contributed to the increase in cost of funds.

Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses, and Asset Quality

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded $4.0 million in provision for loan losses. This is compared to $5.1 million provision for loan losses for the linked quarter and a provision of $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fluctuations each period are based on the acquisition of Select in the fourth quarter of 2021, loan growth during each period, changes in the levels of nonperforming loans, economic forecasts impacting loss drivers, and other assumptions and inputs to the Company's CECL model.

Also during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $1.0 million in provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a $0.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the linked quarter and a provision of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Changes each period are related to fluctuations in the level of available credit lines and updated loss drivers. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $13.3 million at December 31, 2022 and is included in the line item "Other Liabilities".

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan recoveries of (0.02)% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of 0.01% for the year ended December 31, 2022. Total NPAs amounted to $38.3 million at December 31, 2022, or 0.36% of total assets, down from $40.7 million, 0.39% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter, and $52.6 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million, a 3.3% decrease from the $15.1 million recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 13.9% decrease from the linked quarter. The primary factors driving fluctuations among the periods presented were as follows:

Declines in "Other service charges, commission and fees" each period were related to lower interchange fees effective in July 2022 as a result of the Company becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment limitations. Lower fees were partially offset by higher volumes of activity in each period.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 59.8% from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 92.7% from the $2.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan refinancing and origination volumes declined significantly over these periods due to increases in mortgage interest rates.

SBA-related revenues, including consulting fees and gain on sales, were down year-over-year as a result of lower PPP-related revenue in 2022 and timing and volume of loan originations available to be sold each period.

Other gains amounted to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , primarily related to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $45.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $48.7 million for the linked quarter and $62.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 27.3% decrease in noninterest expenses from the prior year period was driven by lower merger and acquisition expenses as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. All other expenses remained essentially the same for the year-over-year quarter comparison other than an increase of employee benefit expenses driven by the fluctuations in the timing and volume of claims paid under the Company's self-insured health insurance plan. The increase in noninterest expenses, exclusive of merger expenses, of 13.3% year-over-year for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was driven by higher operating expenses, including additional locations and personnel, resulting from the Select acquisition which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $10.6 billion, an increase of 1.1% from the prior year end with growth in loans offset by reductions in other assets throughout the year.

Total investment securities decreased $288.0 million from December 31, 2021 to total $2.9 billion at December 31, 2022, as the Company is strategically redeploying the cash flows from investments to fund loan growth. Also contributing to the decline year-over-year was the higher level of unrealized losses on available for sale securities which amounted to $444.1 million at December 31, 2022, down $22.7 million from the linked quarter.

Total loans amounted to $6.7 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $583.4 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2021, due to organic loan growth throughout 2022. Organic net loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $139.9 million, an annualized growth rate of 8.6%.

Total deposits amounted to $9.2 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $102.9 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2021. While deposits increased for the year to date period, the fourth quarter of 2022 realized a decline in total deposits of $1.7 million as market rates for deposits became more competitive and customer behaviors shifted from activity experienced during the pandemic.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at December 31, 2022 of 14.73% compared to 14.67% reported at December 31, 2021. The Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio was 6.39% at December 31, 2022, an increase from 5.98% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 199 basis points from a year earlier. Fluctuations in the TCE ratio were driven by the changes in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in equity.

* * *

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $11.8 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 118 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income











Interest and fees on loans $ 76,509 72,239 64,688

$ 278,027 219,013 Interest on investment securities 14,611 14,565 10,910

57,923 34,478 Other interest income 1,991 1,486 618

5,007 2,427 Total interest income 93,111 88,290 76,216

340,957 255,918 Interest expense











Interest on deposits 6,145 1,848 1,868

11,349 7,881 Interest on borrowings 2,594 1,108 503

4,754 1,642 Total interest expense 8,739 2,956 2,371

16,103 9,523 Net interest income 84,372 85,334 73,845

324,854 246,395 Provision for loan losses 4,000 5,100 11,011

12,600 9,611 Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments 1,000 300 2,432

(200) 5,420 Total provision for credit losses 5,000 5,400 13,443

12,400 15,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,372 79,934 60,402

312,454 231,364 Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts 4,116 4,166 3,551

15,523 12,317 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 5,094 6,312 7,034

26,294 25,516 Fees from presold mortgage loans 151 376 2,061

2,102 10,975 Commissions from sales of insurance & financial products 1,708 1,391 1,093

5,195 6,947 SBA consulting fees 645 479 1,152

2,608 7,231 SBA loan sale gains 495 479 348

5,076 7,329 Bank-owned life insurance income 967 962 940

3,847 2,885 Securities losses, net — — (1,237)

— (1,237) Other gains, net 1,382 2,747 115

7,340 1,648 Total noninterest income 14,558 16,912 15,057

67,985 73,611 Noninterest expenses











Salaries expense 24,652 24,416 24,846

96,321 86,815 Employee benefit expense 5,353 4,156 3,329

21,397 16,434 Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,433 4,847 4,607

18,604 16,020 Merger and acquisition expenses 303 548 16,180

5,072 16,845 Intangibles amortization expense 825 889 1,094

3,684 3,531 Foreclosed property net (gains) losses — — 17

(372) 24 Other operating expenses 10,091 13,844 12,716

50,514 44,987 Total noninterest expenses 45,657 48,700 62,789

195,220 184,656 Income before income taxes 48,273 48,146 12,670

185,219 120,319 Income tax expense 9,840 10,197 2,148

38,283 24,675 Net income $ 38,433 37,949 10,522

$ 146,936 95,644













Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.08 1.06 0.30

$ 4.12 3.19













ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION











Net interest income, as reported $ 84,372 85,334 73,845

$ 324,854 246,395 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 722 692 707

2,780 2,243 Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 85,094 86,026 74,552

327,634 248,638





(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands)

At December 31,

2022 (unaudited)

At September 30,

2022 (unaudited)

At December 31,

2021 (audited) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 101,133

83,050

128,228 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 169,185

186,465

332,934 Total cash and cash equivalents 270,318

269,515

461,162











Investment securities 2,856,193

2,882,408

3,144,239 Presold mortgages in process of settlement 1,282

3,233

19,257 SBA and other loans held for sale —

477

61,003











Loans 6,665,145

6,525,286

6,081,715 Allowance for credit losses on loans (90,967)

(86,587)

(78,789) Net loans 6,574,178

6,438,699

6,002,926











Premises and equipment 134,187

134,288

136,092 Operating right-of-use lease assets 18,733

19,230

20,719 Intangible assets 376,938

378,150

382,090 Foreclosed properties 658

658

3,071 Bank-owned life insurance 164,592

164,793

165,786 Other assets 227,970

224,411

112,556 Total assets $ 10,625,049

10,515,862

10,508,901











Liabilities









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts $ 3,566,003

3,748,207

3,348,622 Interest-bearing deposit accounts 5,661,526

5,481,064

5,776,007 Total deposits 9,227,529

9,229,271

9,124,629











Borrowings 287,507

226,476

67,386 Operating lease liabilities 19,391

19,847

21,192 Other liabilities 59,026

55,771

65,119 Total liabilities 9,593,453

9,531,365

9,278,326











Shareholders' equity









Common stock 725,153

724,694

722,671 Retained earnings 648,418

617,839

532,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (341,975)

(358,036)

(24,970) Total shareholders' equity 1,031,596

984,497

1,230,575 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,625,049

10,515,862

10,508,901

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.44 % 1.42 % 0.41 %

1.39 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity (2) 15.20 % 13.84 % 3.55 %

13.40 % 9.86 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 20.96 % 21.25 % 4.64 %

20.48 % 13.79 %













COMMON SHARE DATA











Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.22 0.22 0.20

0.88 0.80 Stated book value - common 28.89 27.57 34.54

28.89 34.54 Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP) 18.34 16.98 23.81

18.34 23.81 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,704,154 35,711,754 35,629,177

35,704,154 35,629,117 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,614,972 35,703,446 34,567,927

35,674,730 30,027,785













CAPITAL RATIOS











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.39 % 5.98 % 8.38 %

6.39 % 8.38 % Common equity tier I capital ratio (4) 12.68 % 12.76 % 12.53 %

12.68 % 12.53 % Tier I leverage ratio (4) 10.51 % 10.21 % 9.39 %

10.51 % 9.39 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio (4) 13.48 % 13.59 % 13.42 %

13.48 % 13.42 % Total risk-based capital ratio (4) 14.73 % 14.84 % 14.67 %

14.73 % 14.67 %













AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)











Total assets $ 10,579,187 10,567,133 10,191,402

10,556,230 8,459,645 Loans 6,576,415 6,389,996 5,879,373

6,293,280 5,018,391 Earning assets 10,161,108 10,028,388 9,438,263

9,989,185 7,871,319 Deposits 9,275,909 9,299,277 8,878,141

9,283,505 7,401,910 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,779,958 5,661,339 5,641,358

5,758,001 4,736,343 Shareholders' equity 1,003,031 1,087,763 1,177,374

1,096,913 969,775















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity. (4) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimated.

TREND INFORMATION



($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 85,094 86,026 78,939 77,575 74,552 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 722 692 669 697 707 Net interest income 84,372 85,334 78,270 76,878 73,845 Provision for loan losses 4,000 5,100 — 3,500 11,011 Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments 1,000 300 — (1,500) 2,432 Noninterest income 14,558 16,912 17,264 19,251 15,057 Noninterest expense 45,657 48,700 49,398 51,465 62,789 Income before income taxes 48,273 48,146 46,136 42,664 12,670 Income tax expense 9,840 10,197 9,551 8,695 2,148 Net income 38,433 37,949 36,585 33,969 10,522











Earnings per common share - diluted 1.08 1.06 1.03 0.95 0.30











Cash dividends declared per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021











Yield on loans 4.62 % 4.49 % 4.24 % 4.30 % 4.37 % Yield on securities 1.74 % 1.71 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.45 % Yield on other earning assets 3.05 % 2.27 % 0.97 % 0.55 % 0.42 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.64 % 3.49 % 3.24 % 3.27 % 3.20 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 4.58 % 3.99 % 3.52 % 2.77 % 2.88 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.60 % 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Total cost of funds 0.36 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.16 % 3.18 % 3.10 %











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.32 % 3.40 % 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.13 %











Average prime rate 6.82 % 5.35 % 3.94 % 3.29 % 3.25 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.







For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands - unaudited) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans $ 886

1,519

1,545

1,671

1,912 Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans 427

1,032

730

667

703 Total interest income impact 1,313

2,551

2,275

2,338

2,615 Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits 70

121

168

234

261 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings (64)

(64)

(53)

(73)

(116) Total net interest expense impact 6

57

115

161

145 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,319

2,608

2,390

2,499

2,760







As of / for the Three Months Ended PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOANS ($ in thousands - unaudited) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



















PPP loans outstanding $ 35

38

3,000

15,623

38,979 PPP fee amortization —

284

1,008

1,324

1,676

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 28,514

28,669

28,715

33,460

34,696 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 9,121

11,355

11,771

12,727

13,866 Accruing loans > 90 days past due —

—

—

—

1,004 Total nonperforming loans 37,635

40,024

40,486

46,187

49,566 Foreclosed real estate 658

658

658

2,750

3,071 Total nonperforming assets $ 38,293

40,682

41,144

48,937

52,637



















Asset Quality Ratios

















Quarterly net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized (0.02) %

0.04 %

(0.01) %

0.01 %

0.05 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.56 %

0.61 %

0.65 %

0.76 %

0.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 %

0.39 %

0.39 %

0.46 %

0.50 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.36 %

1.33 %

1.32 %

1.35 %

1.30 %

Corporate holding logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bancorp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Bancorp