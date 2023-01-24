Love Your Melon Unveils 2023 Grant Recipients, Pledges $400K In Total Funding

10 non-profit organizations to benefit from Love Your Melon's mission to support pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Your Melon , a mission-driven outdoor and lifestyle brand in the Win Brands Group portfolio, today announced its newest round of grant recipients who will receive a total $400,000 in funding towards the fight against pediatric cancer in 2023. As part of its mission to support non-profit organizations that are paving the way in groundbreaking pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support for children and their families, Love Your Melon reviews hundreds of grant applications each year to ultimately select non-profit organizations where its support can have the most direct impact in the year ahead. This year's slate of grant recipients includes nine organizations that Love Your Melon has supported in the past, as well as a new organization joining the giving portfolio, Give Kids The World Village.

To date, Love Your Melon has given over 254,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $9.8 million to fund pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support. (PRNewswire)

Love Your Melon's 2023 round of grant recipients will receive $400,000 towards the fight against pediatric cancer.

"After closing out 2022 by ringing in 10 years in business, it's been especially meaningful to reflect on the strides we've made in the fight against pediatric cancer together with our incredible non-profit partners," said Love Your Melon Giving Director Jenna Leinwohl. "We're thrilled to continue to build on the great work we've achieved with some of our longtime partners, and welcome Give Kids The World into the fold as we grow our partnership together."

"We are grateful to Love Your Melon for its tremendous support for our mission, and for everything the organization does to advance life-saving research and therapeutic care for children and families affected by pediatric cancer," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "We look forward to growing the partnership in the coming years for the benefit of the precious families we serve."

Love Your Melon's 2023 funding portfolio includes a diverse range of organizations leading the fight against pediatric cancer across the US and around the globe, including:

Love Your Melon's 2023 grants bring its total given to $9.8M to date. To learn more about the initiatives these funds are supporting, please visit our blog . For more information on Love Your Melon's cumulative impact on the fight against pediatric cancer, please visit Love Your Melon's giving page .

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an outdoor and lifestyle brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as supporting non-profit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 254,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $9.8 million to fund pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com . Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @loveyourmelon and on TikTok @loveyourmelonofficial.

About Win Brands Group

Win is an omnichannel retail platform that specializes in buying and building category-defining brands. We start by acquiring exceptional, customer-focused companies with a proven track record, then plug in our team of world class experts to take them to the next level. Instead of trying to scale alone, every brand that joins Win becomes part of a ready-made community, and instantly benefits from decades of expertise, as well as pooled resources, shared operational costs, and economies of scale. To learn more about Win, please visit winbg.com .

