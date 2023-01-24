New Jersey Advocacy Group for Older Adults Announces Partnership to Help Age 50+ Residents Find Work with Age-Friendly Employers

New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well (NJAAW) sees unique opportunity for NJ employers to address talent shortages through participation in Certified Age-Friendly Employer™ (CAFE) program

New Jersey older adults who consider age an impediment in their job search will know which employers' doors to knock on first when it comes to working in "retirement"

CAFE Program, hailed as "New National Model" by the U.S. Labor Secretary, is now addressing workforce needs across all industries

WALTHAM, Mass. and HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJAAW (New Jersey Advocates for Aging Well) and the Age-Friendly Institute announced a partnership to make it easier for older New Jersey residents to land work with employers that proactively recruit and retain age 50+ employees. Age-Friendly Institute President Tim Driver and NJAAW Executive Director Cathy Rowe said "we're delighted to join forces to better connect employers and older residents in the great state of New Jersey."

The Certified Age-Friendly Employer (CAFE) Program, developed by a team of analysts and professionals with specializations in compensation, benefits and HR, began establishing best practices for being an age-friendly employer in 2006. There are hundreds of employers in the program across all industries, including both the private and public sectors.

Helping older adults work longer includes stakeholders of many stripes. They include research and advocacy organizations like NJAAW and the Age-Friendly Institute; Also policy makers, like the State of Massachusetts, which in 2022 became the first state in the U.S. to become certified as an age-friendly employer. The Massachusetts action, announced by Governor Charlie Baker, is spurring more states to seek the designation. Policymakers in States like Massachusetts are choosing to lead by example. They also want to drive healthy aging and economic expansion through increased labor force participation. See more of the press release by clicking here.

