ServiceNow, The Demo Forum and IT-Harvest Announce ServiceNow Technology Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceNow, The Demo Forum, and IT-Harvest have announced a three way partnership to provide ServiceNow customers a detailed view of the integrated SecOps cybersecurity solutions available from ServiceNow technology partners.

The ServiceNow Partner Pavilion will be featured as a special annex to the SecOps Demo Forum and will continue as a standalone resource following the SecOps event.

Content will include demos showing SecOps vendors' integration with ServiceNow, including configuration and deployment, as well as a deep dive into the capabilities of each vendor's solution.

Integration with ServiceNow means that third party solutions can be easily deployed and managed within the ServiceNow environment to provide a centralized view of customers' security technology landscape as well as end-to-end management of the incident and remediation cycle—in real time.

"The speed at which ServiceNow customers can add security capabilities—and gain visibility—is a huge benefit, and this resource will provide a comprehensive view of those integrations. It's pretty clear that these integrated capabilities increase the speed of response and remediation of threats and vulnerabilities in a big way" said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest.

Production of content begins in January and will be deployed as it comes out of production within The Demo Forum environment where it will be available on demand.

A full launch, with an associated live Cybersecurity Meetup will be held March 27 – 28 with content remaining available following that event.

Richard Stiennon, Chief Analyst at IT-Harvest will conduct an interview with Lou Fiorello, GM of ServiceNow's security division, to kick things off and provide an overview.

About IT-Harvest

IT-Harvest researches and maintains a database of 3,231 cybersecurity vendors which it makes available to subscribers at dashboard.it-harvest.com. It was founded by industry veteran Richard Stiennon, the author of Security Yearbook 2022, the only history and directory of the IT security industry.

About The Demo Forum

The Demo Forum™ is an analyst hosted series of events for the cybersecurity industry that provide guidance and an in depth view of cybersecurity technology to the buying side of the market. These online, video intensive events provide the same depth of information buyers would experience if they were to visit vendors' facilities. Content includes analyst interviews, technology demos, live discussions, panels, and more. Visit www.thedemoforum.com .

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. For more information, visit www.servicenow.com .

