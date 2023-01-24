UST and Leapwork Collaborate to Help Companies Reduce Risks During Digital Transformation

Market leaders will adopt an intuitive approach to aid businesses as they work to eliminate financial and reputational risks associated with software releases

MADRID and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic alliance with Leapwork, a visual end-to-end test automation solution. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated testing processes. Adopting this approach improves the quality levels of products and reduces the operating costs of software development, all while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.

UST has over two decades of experience as a leader in the digital transformation industry and its partnership with Leapwork will accelerate UST's ability to test automation challenges that span across different technologies. Furthermore, combining the insight and expertise of both teams will make it possible to bring in business teams at an early stage in the software quality assurance processes, ensuring that all products are designed to the highest possible standard.

Software quality problems arise for most organizations as part of efforts to meet demand, increase competitiveness or deal with economic uncertainty. As a result of these factors, Leapwork studies have found that up to 40 percent of software is released without proper testing. In addition, building, maintaining and scaling new digital infrastructure or products can be challenging for most companies, regardless of their size or sector. However, If the process is not handled correctly even business continuity can be at risk.

UST and Leapwork are both leaders in the field of quality assurance and their collaborative effort is devoted to identifying the root causes of these problems within organizations and reducing the potential risk to business continuity through a comprehensive business transformation process.

"The inclusion of Leapwork in our portfolio will further support our ability to reduce development costs, eliminate technical risks, improve product quality, reduce costs and accelerate delivery by reducing time to market. Furthermore, we are now able to formalize the testing process as well as efficiently automate tests, meaning that all these changes will occur quite rapidly," said Santiago Martinez, Head of QE & Testing Spain and Latin America, UST.

"The UST and Leapwork Partnership allows us to support more customers in their digital transformation journeys by enabling them to build, maintain and scale test automation; decreasing risk and improving time to value. UST helps the world's best organizations succeed through digital transformation and a wealth of industry expertise. With the addition of Leapwork's multi-platform Test Automation suite, this partnership brings out the best of both partners for the benefit of our customers," said Luke Von Schreiber, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Leapwork.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Leapwork

Leapwork empowers the world's largest enterprises to adopt digital transformation securely and successfully with its unique, codeless automation platform. Unlike traditional automation approaches, Leapwork breaks down the barriers between humans and computers with an entirely visual no-code system that everyone can understand.

Leapwork is used by global enterprises across all industries, from banks and insurance companies to life science, government, and aerospace. Clients include PayPal, Mercedes Benz, BNP Paribas and Total. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has local offices across Europe, US, and Asia.

