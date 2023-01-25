Jensen Partners Opens New Location in Miami, Expanding Global Reach

New office expands access to innovative talent sourcing and DEI solutions in South Florida's fast-growing financial services hub.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), globally the largest alternatives distribution-focused executive search firm, today announced an important expansion with the opening of a new office location in Miami, Florida. Jensen Partners' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-focused talent solutions provide access to an integrated, data-driven approach to candidate sourcing, pipeline development and DEI analysis.

Jensen Partners' new Miami office is part of a wider commitment to expand client relationships and access to talent pools in growing financial hubs around the world. The office at 1200 Brickell Avenue, located in the heart of Miami's business and financial district, will be the Firm's fourth office in addition to existing offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. As increasing DEI mandates drive growing demand for data-driven talent sourcing, Jensen Partners' innovative solutions leverages proprietary technology, including Jensen DiversityMetrics™ and the Jensen DiversityMetrics Pipeline Tracker®, to provide clients access to previously untapped talent pools while simultaneously building networks of candidates from diverse backgrounds.

"As Miami grows into a major global financial center, it is important for our firm to be strategically located to serve our growing list of clients who have expanded their footprint into South Florida," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "Our global reach enables us to build deeper relationships with the best talent across key markets, providing our clients with superior long-term human capital solutions."

Jensen Partners has tracked unprecedented recent growth in hiring across alternative investment management firms. Since 2020, the Firm has reported notable progress for DEI across alternatives– data it has been monitoring for more than a decade. Jensen Partners launched Jensen DiversityMetrics™ in 2021 as part of an integrated recruitment strategy which combines long-term pipeline development with rich DEI analytical capabilities. The platform also helps inform Jensen Partners reports, which feature timely and crucial industry hiring and DEI data, trends and insights that are leveraged by key players throughout the alternative asset management industry.

Jensen Diversity Metrics™ has propelled Jensen Partners into an award-winning firm, recognized for promoting the accountability and transparency necessary to make steady, meaningful progress on critical challenges facing each and every asset class. In 2022, Jensen Partners was named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising" by Private Equity Wire at both their US and European Awards for the fourth consecutive year and "Best Recruiter" by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire at their inaugural European Credit Awards.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

