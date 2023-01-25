Sara Lee® Bread Introduces NEW White Bread Made with Veggies

Brand Introduces New Variety to Meet Consumer Demand for Convenient Nutrition Options

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Lee® Bread, makers of delicious bread, buns, rolls and breakfast products, announced the latest addition to its lineup of products: Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies. Baked with the equivalent of one cup of veggies per loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D and E, new Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies is the perfect option for adding some extra goodness to any meal.

Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies (PRNewswire)

This tasty new variety delivers big on the delicious taste and soft, smooth texture that fans expect from Sara Lee while meeting consumer demand for convenient nutrition products. Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies lends itself perfectly to lunchbox favorites, breakfast treats and beyond allowing parents to add a little something extra to their family's treasured recipes. In addition to offering a good source of vitamins, each 18oz loaf is baked without artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup – it's nutritious, disguised as delicious.

"We know that mealtime can be a battle with picky eaters and little ones that aren't exactly in love with vegetables," said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager at Sara Lee Bread. "We baked up the idea for our new Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies with families in mind to offer a deliciously unique option that's new to the bread aisle. Made with love – and a cup of vegetables per loaf – we hope our fans will enjoy incorporating this new offering into breakfast, lunch, snack time and beyond."

Sara Lee® White Bread Made with Veggies is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in an 18oz., 18-slice loaf, for a suggested retail price of $4.49.For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

Sara Lee Bread (PRNewswire)

