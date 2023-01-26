Ascent Receives Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"- the Company's Highest Supplier Rating - for the Eighth Consecutive Year

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leading global logistics company, has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2022 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program for the eighth consecutive year.

Ascent (PRNewsfoto/Ascent) (PRNewswire)

Ascent was recognized for its dedication to providing outstanding quality and its commitment to continuous improvement.

The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. The Belleville, MI-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during the Achieving Excellence Supplier Conference held virtually on January 25.

Ascent previously received a Supplier Innovation award in 2015, was named a John Deere Supplier of the Year in 2016 and received Hall of Fame recognition in 2019.

"We are immensely proud to have earned this recognition for the eighth consecutive year. Supporting Deere & Company with time-sensitive transportation management has driven Ascent to be best-in-class, continually improving our processes, strategies and partnerships," stated Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO for Ascent.

"This recognition is more than a title – it's reflective of our relationship," commented Greg Netter, Sr. VP of Sales for Ascent. "The Achieving Excellence program measures key elements of our process and performance, expressing our commitment to supporting Deere & Company's emergency, ad-hoc logistics channel," added Netter.

Ascent provides On-Demand mission-critical air and ground expedite solutions for valued customers across North America to protect production. Ascent's proprietary PEAK technology provides customers with market-driven pricing on each shipment from several hundred vetted competing carriers and incorporates complete shipment execution from pickup to delivery. The solution is uniquely supported by ground expedite and air charter assets to provide coverage during industry peaks.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses. Ranked among the Top 100 Global 3PLs by Inbound Logistics as well as the Top 40 3PLs and Top 20 Freight Brokerages in North America by Transport Topics, Ascent's #1 market share in the North American ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to become the preferred logistics provider to a marquee portfolio of the world's largest and most sophisticated corporations. Ascent's offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter, specialized, brokerage, managed transportation and expedite solutions. The company moves over 250,000 shipments annually through its competitive PEAK freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent's website: www.ascentlogistics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascent