CULLEN/FROST REPORTS 4th QUARTER AND 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $189.5 million, an increase of 90.7 percent compared to $99.4 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.91 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.54 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.44 percent and 27.16 percent, respectively, compared to 0.81 percent and 9.26 percent for the same period in 2021.
The company also reported 2022 annual net income available to common shareholders of $572.5 million, an increase of 31.3 percent compared to 2021 earnings available to common shareholders of $435.9 million. On a per-share basis, 2022 earnings were $8.81 per diluted common share compared to $6.76 per diluted common share reported in 2021. For the year 2022, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.11 percent and 16.86 percent respectively, compared to 0.95 percent and 10.35 percent reported in 2021.
"Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were 12.85 percent, 13.35 percent, and 14.84 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $423.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 60.5 percent compared to the $264.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022.
- Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $105.7 million, down $3.4 million, or 3.1 percent, from the $109.1 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income decreased $5.7 million, or 25.8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The comparison is impacted by a $9.7 million gain on the exchange of a branch facility recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. That decrease was partly offset by a $5.1 million distribution received from an SBIC fund investment in the fourth quarter of 2022. Trust and investment management fees increased by $1.3 million, or 3.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in estate fees, a $956,000 increase in real estate fees and a $605,000 increase in oil and gas fees, partly offset by a $1.9 million decrease in investment management fees. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $874,000, or 8.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.4 million).
- Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $281.3 million, up $42.7 million, or 17.9 percent, compared to the $238.6 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. Salaries and wages expense increased by $31.2 million, or 29.5 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive and stock compensation. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.8 million, or 14.5 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in employee benefits expense was impacted by increases in headcount and salary expense and was also affected by a $1.5 million increase in discretionary benefit plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 8.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, impacted by a $4.6 million increase in fraud losses and a $4.0 million accrual related to a license negotiation. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $2.7 million or 9.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.1 million), software maintenance (up $1.0 million), and service contracts (up $581,000).
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a credit loss expense of $3.0 million, and reported net charge-offs of $3.8 million. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.33 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.38 percent at September 30, 2022 and 1.52 percent at year-end 2021. Non-accrual loans were $37.8 million at year end, compared to $29.9 million the previous quarter, and $53.7 million at year-end 2021.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after
5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 29 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13735488. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2022. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Political instability.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The potential impact of climate change.
- The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 398,457
$ 355,547
$ 288,208
$ 249,071
$ 240,708
Net interest income (1)
423,892
379,518
311,377
272,194
264,049
Credit loss expense
3,000
—
—
—
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
39,695
38,552
37,776
38,656
38,425
Service charges on deposit accounts
22,321
22,960
23,870
22,740
22,234
Insurance commissions and fees
11,674
13,152
11,776
16,608
11,714
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,480
4,614
4,911
4,226
4,237
Other charges, commissions and fees
10,981
11,095
9,887
9,627
10,107
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
—
—
69
Other
16,529
9,448
9,707
9,533
22,270
Total non-interest income
105,680
99,821
97,927
101,390
109,056
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
136,697
127,189
116,881
111,329
105,541
Employee benefits
21,975
21,680
20,733
24,220
19,189
Net occupancy
28,572
28,133
28,379
27,411
27,435
Technology, furniture and equipment
30,912
30,781
29,921
29,157
28,230
Deposit insurance
3,967
4,279
3,724
3,633
3,339
Intangible amortization
100
103
131
146
153
Other
59,074
45,733
46,578
42,836
54,708
Total non-interest expense
281,297
257,898
246,347
238,732
238,595
Income before income taxes
219,840
197,470
139,788
111,729
111,169
Income taxes
28,666
27,710
20,674
12,627
10,148
Net income
191,174
169,760
119,114
99,102
101,021
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,668
1,669
1,669
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 189,505
$ 168,092
$ 117,445
$ 97,433
$ 99,352
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.92
$ 2.60
$ 1.82
$ 1.51
$ 1.54
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.91
2.59
1.81
1.50
1.54
Cash dividends per common share
0.87
0.87
0.75
0.75
0.75
Book value per common share at end of quarter
46.49
41.53
49.93
56.65
67.11
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,355
64,211
64,123
64,094
63,986
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,303
64,158
64,113
64,051
63,879
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
344
343
354
410
462
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,647
64,501
64,467
64,461
64,341
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.44 %
1.27 %
0.92 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
Return on average common equity
27.16
20.13
13.88
9.58
9.26
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
3.31
3.01
2.56
2.33
2.31
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 17,063
$ 16,823
$ 16,674
$ 16,386
15,984
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,020
16,752
16,531
16,084
15,391
Earning assets
48,867
49,062
47,880
47,339
46,008
Total assets
52,284
52,383
51,088
50,323
48,897
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
17,980
18,511
18,355
17,961
17,885
Interest-bearing deposits
26,779
27,292
26,371
25,001
23,142
Total deposits
44,759
45,803
44,726
42,962
41,027
Shareholders' equity
2,913
3,459
3,540
4,270
4,400
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 17,155
$ 16,951
$ 16,736
$ 16,543
$ 16,336
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,120
16,900
16,644
16,335
15,908
Earning assets
49,402
49,517
48,404
48,107
48,063
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
655
656
656
656
Total assets
52,892
52,946
51,785
51,296
50,878
Total deposits
43,954
46,560
45,602
44,431
42,696
Shareholders' equity
3,137
2,812
3,347
3,776
4,440
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,486
4,341
4,221
4,148
4,092
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 227,621
$ 234,315
$ 239,632
$ 246,835
$ 248,666
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.33 %
1.38 %
1.43 %
1.49 %
1.52 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 3,810
$ 2,854
$ 2,807
$ 6,295
$ 2,789
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.16 %
0.07 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 37,833
$ 29,904
$ 35,125
$ 48,966
$ 53,713
As a percentage of total loans
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.10
0.11
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.85 %
12.74 %
12.64 %
12.78 %
13.13 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.35
13.26
13.17
13.32
13.70
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.84
14.80
14.75
14.97
15.45
Leverage Ratio
7.29
7.09
7.03
7.08
7.34
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
5.93
5.31
6.46
7.36
8.73
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
5.57
6.60
6.93
8.48
9.00
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 1,291,283
$ 984,867
$ 976,001
Net interest income (1)
1,386,981
1,077,315
1,070,937
Credit loss expense
3,000
63
241,230
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
154,679
148,994
129,272
Service charges on deposit accounts
91,891
83,292
80,873
Insurance commissions and fees
53,210
51,548
50,313
Interchange and card transaction fees
18,231
17,461
13,470
Other charges, commissions and fees
41,590
36,836
34,825
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
69
108,989
Other
45,217
48,528
47,712
Total non-interest income
404,818
386,728
465,454
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
492,096
395,497
387,328
Employee benefits
88,608
82,029
75,676
Net occupancy
112,495
107,344
102,938
Technology, furniture and equipment
120,771
112,738
105,232
Deposit insurance
15,603
12,232
10,502
Intangible amortization
480
697
918
Other
194,221
171,457
166,310
Total non-interest expense
1,024,274
881,994
848,904
Income before income taxes
668,827
489,538
351,321
Income taxes
89,677
46,459
20,170
Net income
579,150
443,079
331,151
Preferred stock dividends
6,675
7,157
2,016
Redemption of preferred stock
—
—
5,514
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 572,475
$ 435,922
$ 323,621
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 8.84
$ 6.79
$ 5.11
Earnings per common share - diluted
8.81
6.76
5.10
Cash dividends per common share
3.24
2.94
2.85
Book value per common share at end of quarter
46.49
67.11
65.82
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,355
63,986
63,011
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,157
63,613
62,727
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
364
489
277
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,521
64,102
63,004
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.11 %
0.95 %
0.85 %
Return on average common equity
16.86
10.35
8.11
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
2.82
2.53
3.09
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 16,739
$ 16,770
$ 17,164
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,600
14,918
15,006
Earning assets
48,293
43,196
35,248
Total assets
51,513
45,983
37,961
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
18,203
16,671
13,564
Interest-bearing deposits
26,368
21,802
17,875
Total deposits
44,571
38,473
31,438
Shareholders' equity
3,541
4,359
4,039
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 17,155
$ 16,336
$ 17,481
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,120
15,908
15,047
Earning assets
49,402
48,063
39,648
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
656
657
Total assets
52,892
50,878
42,391
Total deposits
43,954
42,696
35,016
Shareholders' equity
3,137
4,440
4,293
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,486
4,092
3,780
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loan:
$ 227,621
$ 248,666
$ 263,177
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.33 %
1.52 %
1.51 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 15,766
$ 8,414
$ 103,435
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.09 %
0.05 %
0.60 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 37,833
$ 53,713
$ 61,449
As a percentage of total loans
0.22 %
0.33 %
0.35 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.07
0.11
0.14
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.85 %
13.13 %
12.86 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.35
13.70
13.47
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.84
15.45
15.44
Leverage Ratio
7.29
7.34
8.07
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
5.93
8.73
10.13
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.87
9.48
10.64
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
3.70 %
2.27 %
0.80 %
0.18 %
0.15 %
Federal funds sold
3.88
2.44
1.26
0.37
0.22
Resell agreements
4.14
2.39
1.32
0.27
0.25
Securities
3.09
2.94
2.87
2.88
3.08
Loans, net of unearned discounts
5.80
4.89
4.04
3.74
3.89
Total earning assets
4.14
3.43
2.71
2.39
2.36
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.27
0.07
0.04
0.01
0.01
Money market deposit accounts
1.94
1.08
0.35
0.12
0.11
Time accounts
1.52
0.99
0.64
0.29
0.21
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.16
0.62
0.22
0.08
0.07
Total deposits
0.69
0.37
0.13
0.05
0.04
Federal funds purchased
3.78
2.33
0.84
0.17
0.12
Repurchase agreements
2.69
1.50
0.41
0.10
0.10
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
5.39
3.77
2.51
1.90
1.81
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.37
0.71
0.26
0.11
0.10
Net interest spread
2.77
2.72
2.45
2.28
2.26
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.31
3.01
2.56
2.33
2.31
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 11,574
$ 12,776
$ 13,041
$ 13,766
$ 15,549
Federal funds sold
52
51
31
14
31
Resell agreements
49
10
3
6
8
Securities
20,129
19,402
18,130
17,166
14,436
Loans, net of unearned discount
17,063
16,823
16,674
16,386
15,984
Total earning assets
$ 48,867
$ 49,062
$ 47,880
$ 47,339
$ 46,008
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 12,113
$ 12,235
$ 12,336
$ 11,955
$ 11,205
Money market deposit accounts
12,958
13,466
12,608
11,859
10,823
Time accounts
1,708
1,591
1,427
1,187
1,114
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,779
27,292
26,371
25,001
23,142
Total deposits
44,759
45,803
44,726
42,962
41,027
Federal funds purchased
37
42
36
28
27
Repurchase agreements
3,575
1,960
1,743
2,052
2,368
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
123
126
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 30,613
$ 29,516
$ 28,372
$ 27,302
$ 25,762
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
