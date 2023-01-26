Avera Medical Minute
Palantir Announces Live Stream of FoundryCon with Customer Announcements from DISH, Southern California Edison, and Others

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its FoundryCon customer conference will be publicly live streamed on February 1. The exclusive conference brings together C-suite executives from across Palantir's current and prospective customers, with a particular focus on the US commercial market.

Palantir logo
Palantir logo(PRNewswire)

Palantir CEO Alex Karp will open the program, and COO Shyam Sankar will deliver a product vision for 2023 and beyond. Customer keynote presentations include:

  • Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D.: Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute
  • DISH Wireless: Marc Rouanne, EVP, Chief Network Officer
  • Integrity Tool & Mold: Paul DiGiovanni, Founder and CEO
  • JD Power: Bernardo Rodriguez, Chief Digital and Technology Officer
  • Pacific Gas and Electric: John Birch, Senior Manager, Data Strategy & Programs and Devon Yates, Principal Data Scientist
  • Southern California Edison: Todd Inlander, CIO
  • Tampa General Hospital: Brian Hammond, CTO

Additional speakers throughout the afternoon will include executives from Kinder Morgan, Trafigura, RBC, Northern Oil & Gas, Komatsu, PwC, Akin Gump, and others.

Palantir will also announce the release of several new products in Foundry, including Foundry's Marketplace Developer Suite, Process Mining & Automation Suite, and Dynamic Scheduling Primitives.

FoundryCon will be accessible via live stream beginning at 9:30am PT on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. To view live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4mhvJTc8ss.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Media Contact
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-announces-live-stream-of-foundrycon-with-customer-announcements-from-dish-southern-california-edison-and-others-301731157.html

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.