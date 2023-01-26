Polygiene Technologies can reduce environmental impact by one third

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene®, the global leader in antimicrobial and stay fresh technologies, has run a life cycle assessment showing that washing items of clothing less frequently can reduce environmental impact by one-third. The results of this trial show that by investing in garments treated with Polygiene StayFresh™, consumers can get the following benefits over the span of a year:

SAVE ENERGY Up to 51 kWh SAVE WATER Up to 3800 liters of water SAVE TIME Earn back four free days of wasted time spent washing

Polygiene calls this Mindful Living™, a term coined by the brand to show how one person can make one positive and significant change to reduce their impact on the environment.

How the life cycle assessment works

Polygiene partnered with Sweco®, one of the leading European engineering consultancies, to conduct a life cycle assessment on the benefits of simply skipping one of two washes. In the study, three scenarios were evaluated with same baseline of 3x trainings per week, equating to 156 trainings per year and using a standard polyester t-shirt (120GSM 90% polyester 10% elastane). Scenario A included the shirt not treated and washed after every use, scenario B, treated with Polygiene StayFresh™ technology and washed after every use, and scenario C, treated with Polygiene StayFresh and washed only every 2nd time. A cradle-to-grave analysis technique, the assessment evaluated the environmental impact associated with all stages of the t-shirt's life.

A consumer will typically wear a garment once before washing it. This equates to about 50 washes before the garment reaches the end of its life. However, a t-shirt treated with Polygiene StayFresh means the garment stays fresher for longer. This powerful odor control technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria. Now the owner can confidently skip every second wash without worrying about bad odors from their t-shirt.

One less wash means saving on energy, water, CO2, time, and money - and the t-shirt lasts longer.

Choose Mindful Living

Heavy on both energy and resources, sport and fast fashion has a substantial environmental impact. Polygiene works with its partners to redefine product freshness, improve hygiene and achieve sustainability initiatives. We only have one planet - but one person can make a positive impact by choosing mindful living.

"Wearing garments treated with Polygiene StayFresh™ means less washing, more sustainable clothing, and longer-lasting, consumer-friendly products that are kind to the planet too," shares Polygiene CEO Ulrika Björk.

