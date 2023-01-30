AMYRIS LAUNCHES 4U BY TIA™ HAIRCARE LINE EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced the launch of 4U by TiaTM, a new haircare line available exclusively at Walmart.

Founded by actress and entrepreneur Tia Mowry, 4U by Tia will be sold in over 2,800 Walmart retail stores in the U.S, on Walmart.com, and on the direct-to-consumer website 4UbyTia.com. Amyris will be operating the brand as part of its clean beauty portfolio of brands.

The brand is launching with a full line of eight products formulated for 2A to 4C (curly) hair, all of which contain Amyris' patented Hemi15TM, a breakthrough ingredient that nourishes and protects textured hair. The line is 100% vegan, silicone-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free.

Hemi15 is created using Amyris' proprietary Lab-to-Market platform, which leverages precision fermentation to create molecules that are bioidentical to those found in nature and traditionally derived from finite sources (including animals, plants, or petrochemicals) to create sustainable ingredients and provide better, healthier options for the products people use every day.

"Amyris is continuing to disrupt the beauty industry through our collaboration with Walmart and Tia Mowry. 4U by Tia is a new, clean haircare line that expands the accessibility of clean beauty offerings to customers at affordable prices," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "This is Amyris' fifth consumer brand to launch in Walmart stores and our deepest collaboration to date. 4U by Tia furthers our goal of democratizing sustainability combining Tia Mowry's vision, Amyris' Lab-to-Market technology platform, and Walmart's commitment to innovation."

"4U by Tia elevates natural hair care with high-performance products that are efficacious, safe, and better for people and the planet," said Tia Mowry. "Family, wellness, and inclusivity are important to me and 4U by Tia promotes all of these values. Everyone should have access to leading haircare products formulated with ingredients they can pronounce. Through this collaboration with Walmart and Amyris, we are giving consumers better choices and products that are straightforward, easy to use, and developed with health and sustainability in mind."

"Tia identified a need to simplify her hair journey which blossomed into her co-developing amazing products for the wavy, curly and coily customers," said Danélle Jackson-Howard and Lynn Nestor, Walmart Beauty Merchants. "Adding 4U by Tia to our assortment supports our strategy in delivering a modern haircare line enriched with innovative ingredients at a compelling price point."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com .

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Lab-to-Market, and 4U by Tia are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' launch of 4U by Tia products in 2,800 Walmart stores and its direct-to-consumer website and Amyris' expectation of disrupting the beauty industry and democratizing sustainability with this new partnership. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to global inflation and policy measures undertaken to address inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

