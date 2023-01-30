BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES NEW COURT SERIES 'EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS'

Announces 'Firm Go' of Daily Court Series for Fall 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group proudly announces a 'firm go' for the launch of its 71st and newest HD television series EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS. The new court series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations, as well as global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms.



In addition to broadcast syndication, all Allen Media Group court series are currently carried on the Allen Media Group television network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. The initial Allen Media Group court series, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010. The additional Allen Media Group court series also currently in production are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, and WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. These series are all currently carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.



A lawyer, author and television host, Eboni K. Williams is a former guest host on ABC's THE VIEW and a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News. Williams is currently host of her own series on Allen Media Group's The Grio Television Network – the daily one-hour news program THE GRIO WITH EBONI K. WILLIAMS. Williams also starred on season 13 of the Bravo series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY, becoming the show's first Black cast member ever. As an attorney, Williams provided legal counsel in family law and civil litigation, was a public defender as well as working in private practice. Williams has written the best-selling book PRETTY POWERFUL, and her new book is BET ON BLACK: THE GOOD NEWS ABOUT BEING BLACK IN AMERICA. At 39 years old, Williams will be the youngest judge of any syndicated court show in the fall 2023 season. Williams is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

"We at Allen Media Group are proud to add EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS to our amazing portfolio of court shows," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, and Judge Lauren Lake."

"There is no one in this industry I trust and revere more than Byron Allen, and I am elated that EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS is coming to television this fall," said Judge Williams. "Byron's nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series."



EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 70 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Allen Media Group Motion Pictures (AMGMP) is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. AMGMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Allen Media Group Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

